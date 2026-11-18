Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multiport Surgical Robot Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiport surgical robot market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers expand the use of robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgery. The market is projected to increase from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $6.93 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery, early investment in robotic surgical systems, demand for greater procedural precision, expansion of tertiary care hospitals, and improvements in surgeon ergonomics. These factors have helped robotic technology gain a stronger position across complex surgical specialties and hospital operating rooms.

Future growth is expected to be driven by an increase in complex robotic procedures, greater investment in healthcare automation, expansion of surgical robotics training programs, demand for faster patient recovery, and the establishment of specialty robotic surgery centers. Key multiport surgical robot market trends include high-definition 3D surgical visualization, coordinated multi-arm robotic systems, artificial intelligence-assisted surgical planning, advanced minimally invasive robotics, and integrated robotic navigation platforms.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures remains a significant market driver. These techniques can reduce patient trauma, shorten recovery periods, lower complication risks, and support earlier discharge compared with conventional open surgery. Multiport robotic systems enhance these procedures by providing greater instrument dexterity, stable visualization, precise movement, and improved access to challenging anatomical areas.

Demand for minimally invasive treatments continues to rise across numerous clinical categories. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, hyaluronic acid filler procedures in the United States reached 5.29 million in 2023, an increase of 8% from 2022. Although this represents one segment of minimally invasive care, the increase reflects broader patient and provider interest in procedures associated with reduced disruption and shorter recovery times.

Technology developers are prioritizing next-generation multiport robotic platforms with telesurgery capabilities, slimmer instrument arms, enhanced imaging, and more efficient operating-room integration. In June 2024, SS Innovations International launched the SSI Mantra 3 and completed India's first human telesurgery trial. The system incorporates five slimmer robotic arms, an immersive 3D high-definition surgeon console, and 3D 4K visualization for the operating team. The platform is intended to improve clinical outcomes while broadening cost-effective access to robotic-assisted surgery.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In August 2024, Germany-based Karl Storz SE & Co. KG acquired Asensus Surgical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthens Karl Storz's position in robotic-assisted surgery through the integration of digital laparoscopy, advanced visualization, and surgeon-controlled precision technologies. It is also expected to support innovation in robotic instrumentation and expand the company's global presence in minimally invasive surgical systems.

The multiport surgical robot market spans robotic platforms, instruments and accessories, software solutions, and related services. Systems are used across general, urological, and gynecological surgery and are available in configurations that include floor-standing and desktop units. Major end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and academic research institutions.

Trade tariffs present a potential challenge to market growth. Tariffs affecting surgical robots, precision actuators, imaging modules, control electronics, and other imported components are increasing acquisition and maintenance costs. Hospitals in import-dependent markets may face higher capital expenditure, longer procurement cycles, and increased pricing for replacement parts, upgrades, and service contracts.

At the same time, these pressures are encouraging regional medical robotics manufacturing, localized assembly, and domestic supply partnerships. Over the longer term, greater localization may improve supply-chain resilience, reduce exposure to cross-border disruption, and support more stable access to advanced multiport surgical robot technologies.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Robotic Systems; Instruments and Accessories; Software; Services

2) By Surgery Type: General Surgery; Urological Surgery; Gynecological Surgery

3) By Type: Floor Standing; Desktop

4) By Application: Open Surgery; Minimally Invasive Surgery

5) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Academic Research Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Systems: Robotic Arms; Control Consoles; Vision Systems; Energy Delivery Units; Navigation and Tracking Modules

2) By Instruments and Accessories: Surgical Staplers; Needle Holders; Forceps; Scissors; Graspers; Endoscopic Tools

3) By Software: Surgical Planning Software; Real-Time Imaging Software; Motion Control Software; Data Management Software; System Integration Software

4) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; System Upgradation Services; Training Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

