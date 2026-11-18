Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Micro-Surgical Robot Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-surgical robot market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers increase their investment in precision surgery, robotic operating rooms and minimally invasive procedures. The market is projected to rise from $1.47 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This expansion follows growing adoption of surgical robotics, advances in medical imaging, increased neurosurgical activity and sustained hospital investment in technologies that support highly precise procedures.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The micro-surgical robot market is forecast to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13%. Growth will be supported by rising demand for ultra-precise surgery, increasing volumes of ophthalmic microsurgery, wider deployment of robotic operating rooms and greater adoption among specialty clinics. Expanded robotic surgery training is also expected to strengthen clinical confidence and help healthcare organizations integrate microsurgical robotic systems into established surgical workflows.

Key micro-surgical robot market trends include motion-scaling robotic micromanipulators, high-precision robotic end effectors, imaging-guided microsurgery platforms and haptic feedback technologies. Robot-assisted microsurgical workflows are gaining importance as surgeons seek greater stability, accuracy and control when operating in confined anatomical spaces. These capabilities can support delicate procedures across neurosurgery, ophthalmology, cardiovascular surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedics and ear, nose and throat surgery.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery remains a significant market driver. Advanced robotic and imaging systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures through smaller incisions while limiting tissue trauma and supporting shorter recovery periods. Micro-surgical robots further enhance these procedures through tremor reduction, motion scaling and controlled manipulation of very small instruments. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 25.4 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2023, an increase of 7% from 2022. This growth illustrates the broader shift toward less invasive treatment options and technologies that improve procedural precision.

Product innovation is helping manufacturers address the clinical requirements of increasingly complex microsurgical procedures. In May 2024, Sony Group Corporation introduced a microsurgery assistance robot prototype featuring automatic surgical instrument exchange and high-precision robotic control. The prototype is intended to support demanding tasks such as microvascular anastomosis while improving operational accuracy and reducing surgeon workload. Continued development of advanced imaging, automation and robotic control technologies is expected to broaden the potential applications of micro-surgical robots.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting market commercialization and geographic expansion. In January 2024, Medical Microinstruments Inc. partnered with AB Medica Group to expand commercialization of the Symani Surgical System. The collaboration is designed to strengthen access to microsurgical robotic technology in Italy and encourage wider adoption of advanced robotic procedures among healthcare providers and patients. Similar distribution and commercialization agreements may help manufacturers enter specialized healthcare markets more efficiently.

Tariffs on precision actuators, surgical sensors, imaging modules and robotic control electronics are influencing micro-surgical robot manufacturing and procurement costs. Hardware-intensive categories, including robotic arms, navigation systems and visualization modules, face particular pressure in import-dependent markets. North America and Europe may experience higher acquisition costs for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers when duties affect essential medical electronics. At the same time, these trade conditions are encouraging localized assembly, diversified supply chains and regional component sourcing, creating opportunities for domestic medical robotics manufacturers and specialized device suppliers.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Tele-Robotics; Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Assisted Robotics; Imaging-Guided Robotic Systems; Haptic Feedback Systems; Autonomous Surgical Robots

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Sales

4) By Application: Neurosurgery; Ophthalmology; Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery; Cardiovascular; Urology; Gynecology; Orthopedics; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Robotic Arms; Surgical Instruments; Vision Systems; Control Consoles; Navigation Systems

2) By Software: Surgical Planning Software; Real-Time Monitoring Software; Robotic Control Software; Image Processing Software; Data Analytics Software

3) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Training Services; Technical Support Services; System Upgradation Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

