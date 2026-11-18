Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Magnetic Navigation Surgical Robot Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic navigation surgical robot market is experiencing rapid growth as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics increase their investment in advanced robotic platforms. The market is projected to rise from $0.88 billion in 2025 to $1.01 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Historical growth has been supported by the expansion of minimally invasive surgery, early adoption of surgical robotics, demand for greater procedural precision, increasing volumes of complex cardiac interventions, and hospital investment in advanced operating room infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the magnetic navigation surgical robot market is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%. Key growth drivers include the rising number of robot-assisted procedures, broader adoption of image-guided interventions, increasing demand for precision navigation systems, expansion of specialty surgical centers, and greater access to surgeon training on robotic platforms.

Prominent magnetic navigation surgical robot market trends include magnetically guided minimally invasive procedures, integrated surgical planning software, robotic catheter navigation systems, high-precision instrument control modules, and procedure simulation tools. These technologies are improving surgical workflows and enabling clinicians to perform complex interventions with greater control, consistency, and accuracy.

Demand for minimally invasive surgery remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Advances in surgical instruments, imaging systems, and robotic navigation technologies are supporting procedures that reduce patient trauma and shorten recovery periods. Magnetic navigation surgical robots provide real-time instrument control and precise navigation, helping surgeons access challenging anatomical areas while limiting unnecessary tissue damage.

Procedure volumes demonstrate the continued momentum behind less-invasive treatment options. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 347,782 liposuction procedures were performed in the United States in 2023, an increase of 7% from 2022. Minimally invasive procedures also increased by 7% during the year, compared with 5% growth in surgical procedures. This expanding preference for less-invasive treatment is expected to support demand for robotic navigation and precision surgery technologies.

Product innovation is further strengthening the magnetic navigation surgical robot market outlook. Manufacturers are developing advanced endovascular robotic surgery platforms designed to improve procedural accuracy, reduce clinical risk, and optimize operating room infrastructure. In November 2025, Stereotaxis Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for its GenesisX Robotic Magnetic Navigation System. The platform was developed to simplify installation and expand access to magnetic navigation technology for endovascular procedures.

Strategic partnerships are also accelerating the integration of robotic navigation, mapping, and ablation technologies. In May 2023, Stereotaxis Inc. entered a partnership with Abbott Laboratories to combine robotic navigation capabilities with electrophysiology mapping and ablation technologies. The collaboration is intended to enhance procedural precision, safety, and clinical outcomes for patients receiving treatment for cardiac arrhythmias.

The market encompasses hardware, software, and services across active and passive magnetic navigation technologies. Applications include interventional cardiology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, orthopedic surgery, ENT surgery, and other complex procedures. Revenue opportunities also extend to installation, clinical training, technical support, maintenance, calibration, software updates, procedure planning, and simulation services.

Tariffs on imported robotic components, magnetic field generators, and medical imaging modules are increasing manufacturing and acquisition costs across the magnetic navigation surgical robot market. Hardware-intensive robotic manipulation and navigation systems face the greatest exposure, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, where medical device supply chains frequently depend on cross-border trade. Although higher equipment prices may delay procurement by hospitals and surgical centers, tariffs are encouraging regional manufacturing, local assembly partnerships, and investment in domestic component production.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Active Magnetic Navigation; Passive Magnetic Navigation

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors

4) By Application: Spine Surgery; Orthopedic Surgery; Neurosurgery; Interventional Cardiology; Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery; Other Surgical Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Robotic Manipulation Units; Magnetic Field Generation Systems; Surgical Instrument Navigation Components; Sensor and Imaging Hardware; Control and Power Supply Units

2) By Software: Navigation and Guidance Software; Imaging Integration Software; Motion Control and Planning Software; User Interface and Visualization Software; Data Processing and Analytics Software

3) By Services: Installation and System Integration Services; Clinical Training and Education Services; Maintenance and Technical Support Services; Calibration and Performance Optimization Services; Regulatory Compliance and Validation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

