TrustDocs by Droplets is the new unified platform from the acquisition

The acquisition combines document management, secure sharing, encryption, automated WISP creation, and NYDFS filing into one platform for insurance agents.

- Brandon NoelWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data Droplets Inc. (Droplets), a cybersecurity company focused on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) serving independently-owned insurance agencies, headquartered in Wilmington, NC, announced its acquisition of Phalanx AI Inc. (Phalanx), a Washington, DC area-based cybersecurity company known for secure file-sharing, encryption, and document intelligence technologies. Together, the companies will streamline customer data protection compliance for regulated industries.Droplets' core focus is on one of the most regulated industries in the US: insurance.“Customers of these businesses are required to provide a significant amount of personal data before they even buy a policy,” stated Brandon Noel, co-founder and CEO of Droplets. Strict federal and state laws require insurance agencies to maintain the proper protections to secure their customers' data, known as a Written Information Security Program (WISP), and it gets even more strict when those agencies are captive with a particular carrier.According to the company, this strategic acquisition combines Droplets' expertise in compliance services and operational workflows with Phalanx's security infrastructure, AI-driven document intelligence, and encryption technology. The result, TrustDocs, is a unified platform that empowers individual insurance agencies to stay in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the protection to their customer's data, but now also provides the practical day-to-day tools to stay compliant and reduce Errors and Omissions (E&O) risk.“Most of our clients are main street American businesses,” stated Ian Garrett, co-founder and former CEO of Phalanx.“In a remote, yet digitally connected world, personal assets, such as homes and cars, are not the only protection insurance clients need from the agencies they work with. When customers entrust a local business with their highly sensitive information, that comes with an implied sense of trust that those businesses are securing their customer information and complying with the laws that govern that protection. The TrustDocs technology suite helps these businesses earn and maintain that trust.”Together, Droplets and Phalanx will fundamentally simplify the WISP process and enable the transmission of secure documents. The result will be a market defining AI powered information security program solution, replacing fragmented document and manual compliance processes with a continuously managed, technology-driven workflow that will also help to reduce E&O claims.“Trust and security are at the core of everything we build,” said Noel.“By joining forces with Phalanx, we're accelerating our vision of creating a smarter, safer way for small family run businesses to manage compliance and sensitive information. TrustDocs will provide enterprise-grade security while simplifying the day-to-day experience for agencies, their employees and customers.”TrustDocs is built specifically for organizations that handle regulated, confidential, or highly sensitive information. The platform will combine secure document workflows, always-on encryption, audit trails, electronic signatures, compliance-focused automation, and intelligent insights into a single user experience. The goal is to help businesses reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen customer trust without adding complexity.According to Droplets, the combined technology has already demonstrated significant market adoption, processing hundreds of thousands of documents, and supporting thousands of registered users. These established capabilities will allow all Droplets product offerings to launch with a mature security foundation and a roadmap focused on secure collaboration, compliance intelligence, and AI-powered document workflows.About DropletsFounded in 2021, Droplets is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that helps regulated small and mid-sized businesses establish a practical system of record for demonstrating trust, governance, and protection of customer data. Built for independently-owned insurance agents, its platform helps agencies manage compliance requirements, securely collect and share sensitive information, obtain eSignatures, and gain actionable insights into customer interactions all within a single, intelligent ecosystem.In 2026, Droplets expanded its platform through the acquisition of Phalanx AI Inc., strengthening its capabilities in secure document workflows, AI-powered intelligence, and customer engagement.Learn more at

Vicki Apodaca

Data Droplets, Inc

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Droplets Announces Phalanx Acquisition to Launch TrustDocs, a New Standard for Security and Document Management News Provided By Data Droplets, Inc November 18, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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