LashGoldberg Marks 30 Years

Firm reflects on three decades of complex litigation, national client service, and continued investment in talent and growth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1996 by Alan D. Lash and Martin B. Goldberg, Lash Goldberg Fineberg LLP, known as LashGoldberg, has grown from a South Florida litigation practice into a firm with national reach, representing major businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and health care organizations in complex, high-stakes disputes across the country. Thirty years later, LashGoldberg has expanded its capabilities while preserving the close client relationships that have defined the firm from the start."As the firm has grown, so have the sophistication and significance of the matters clients entrust to us," said Lash, co-founding partner. "We have been deliberate about the clients we serve, the work we take on, and the people we bring into the firm, while maintaining the hands-on approach our clients expect from us."Over three decades, LashGoldberg has remained focused on litigation while broadening the scope of its work. The firm has extensive experience in commercial and health care litigation, as well as white-collar defense, labor and employment litigation, class-action defense, and appellate matters. Its attorneys have handled cases that have shaped precedent and clarified important questions of law.The firm's significant matters span arbitration panels, state supreme courts, and federal appellate courts across the country. They include an $86 million arbitration award in 2019 for HCA Healthcare-owned hospitals against Aetna; Halifax Hospital Medical Center v. State of Florida, a Florida Supreme Court decision that year clarifying limits on the authority of public hospital districts to expand beyond their established geographic boundaries; Emergency Grp. of Ariz. Prof'l Corp. v. United Healthcare, Inc., a 2021 Ninth Circuit decision reversing an ERISA preemption dismissal in a health care payer-provider dispute; North Shore Medical Center, Inc. v. Cigna Health & Life Insurance Co., a 2023 Eleventh Circuit decision reversing summary judgment in a significant out-of-network health care reimbursement dispute; and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. v. Fremont Emergency Services, a 2025 Nevada Supreme Court decision affirming a successful unjust enrichment claim for out-of-network emergency services and awarding punitive damages after a $62 million jury verdict."We built the firm by working hard, serving clients well, and growing organically," said Goldberg, co-founding partner. "Thirty years later, I am proud of what our people have built together and excited about the lawyers who will lead the firm into its next chapter."Between November 2021 and November 2026, LashGoldberg increased its total headcount by 75%, from 44 to 77 employees. Its attorney team grew from 28 to 45, while its professional staff doubled from 16 to 32. That growth was fueled by expanding client relationships and a focused approach to building the firm's team and capabilities, and it reflects continued investment in the talent and resources needed to serve clients while preserving the firm's responsive approach. As LashGoldberg enters its fourth decade, the firm will continue to build its national litigation capabilities and adapt to the changing needs of clients."Growth only strengthens a firm when the right people are driving it," said Kathryn M. Fried, managing partner. "We have been deliberate about recruiting outstanding lawyers who want sophisticated work, greater responsibility, and the opportunity to help shape the firm's future." That approach has brought former federal prosecutors, judicial law clerks, and Big Law attorneys to LashGoldberg."Our next chapter is about building on a strong foundation without standing still," added Justin C. Fineberg, named partner. "We will continue investing in the people and capabilities that allow us to compete at the highest level and serve clients wherever their most important matters take them."About LashGoldbergLash Goldberg Fineberg LLP, known as LashGoldberg, is a litigation firm representing Fortune 500 companies, major health care organizations, and other businesses in complex disputes nationwide. With offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, the firm handles high-stakes commercial, health care, white-collar, labor and employment, class-action, and appellate matters. LashGoldberg is particularly known for its experience in health care reimbursement, managed care, False Claims Act, peer review, and hospital operations litigation. Its attorneys regularly litigate alongside and against lawyers from many of the country's largest law firms, combining sophisticated capabilities with an efficient, responsive approach. Among other accolades, the firm and its attorneys are recognized by Chambers USA, Best Law Firms, and The Best Lawyers in America.

Kate Sayers

LashGoldberg

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LashGoldberg Marks 30 Years and Looks to Its Next Chapter News Provided By Lash Goldberg Fineberg LLP November 18, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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