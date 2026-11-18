MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Unified Payroll API Platform Attributes 389% Revenue Growth to Helping Employers Support Employees' Financial Wellness Through Retirement and Benefit Automation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payroll Integrations, the unified payroll API platform for retirement and financial benefit automation, today announced that it ranked number 183 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Payroll Integrations grew 389% during 2022 to 2025.

According to Payroll Integrations' 2026 Employee Financial Wellness Report, 68% of employers spend seven or more hours a week on manual payroll and benefits administration. Payroll Integrations reduces that time, and the errors that come with it, by connecting payroll systems directly to retirement plans, tax-advantaged health benefits (HSA, FSA and ICHRA) and other employer-sponsored benefits. Working with more than 200 payroll and benefit providers, including ADP, Paychex, QuickBooks Online, Empower and Transamerica, the company automates employee contributions and deductions every pay period, so HR teams can spend their time on more strategic, employee-focused work.

“Financial wellness has become a key way employers compete for and retain talent, but it only works if the payroll and benefits data behind it is right, and too many HR teams still handle that data by hand,” said Doug Sabella, CEO of Payroll Integrations.“Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM reflects how many employers are now turning to benefit automation to ensure its accuracy and let HR put that time back into their workforce.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to

66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

Payroll Integrations was also named to the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year in 2026, ranking No. 706.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the unified payroll API platform that's reimagining how employers support employees' financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by hundreds of enterprises to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, QuickBooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401(k) benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, Voya and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.

About Deloitte

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Kieran Powell

Payroll Integrations

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Payroll Integrations Ranked No. 183 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM News Provided By Payroll Integrations November 18, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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