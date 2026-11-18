Formerly Arlo Wynwood, the Miami hotel is now under new ownership by Dauntless Capital Partners and management by Pyramid Global Hospitality

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The former Arlo Wynwood officially debuts today as Mia Wynwood, Miami, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, marking a new chapter for the 217-room property in the heart of Miami's vibrant arts district. The transition follows the hotel's September acquisition by Dauntless Capital Partners and reflects a strategic repositioning under Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio, a brand known for its character-driven hotels that are designed to reflect the personality of their local communities. Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hotel management company with an extensive footprint in Florida, will operate the property.

The hotel's new moniker reflects its connection to the Wynwood neighborhood. Inspired by both Miami and the Spanish word "mia," meaning "mine," the name captures the sense of belonging that defines Wynwood's creative community and reflects the idea that both locals and visitors play a role in shaping one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods. It also embodies the property's commitment to individual expression and creating an experience that feels authentic and uniquely personal to each guest.

Mia Wynwood's independent identity and neighborhood-first point of view align naturally with Tribute Portfolio, a global family of characterful independent hotels known for captivating design, vibrant social spaces and meaningful connections to their communities. The affiliation allows Mia Wynwood to retain its own name, personality and sense of place while benefiting from Marriott's global reach. Pyramid Global Hospitality will support the property's performance and long-term success through dedicated resources across operations, revenue management, and sales and marketing – leveraging the company's extensive experience managing branded and lifestyle hotels. Guests will also be able to participate in Marriott Bonvoy to earn and redeem points and enjoy eligible membership benefits during their stay, bringing the advantages of Marriott Bonvoy to a uniquely local hotel experience.

“We spend a lot of time finding the right corners of the right markets, and Wynwood is one of the few high-barrier-to-entry submarkets we've found in a high-growth market like Miami,” said Craig Ballard, managing partner of Dauntless Capital Partners.“The neighborhood's zoning limits new hotel development, and today there are only two hotels in Wynwood proper, including ours. At the same time, Wynwood has added Class-A office tenants that bring real midweek corporate demand on top of the leisure draw it's known for. That combination of limited supply and a broadening base of demand is exactly what we look for. Mia is our fourth Tribute Portfolio hotel, and we believe in the brand because it pairs Marriott's distribution with the freedom to build a lifestyle hotel that genuinely reflects its neighborhood. With Pyramid Global Hospitality operating the hotel, Mia is well positioned to grow alongside Wynwood.”

"We're excited to reintroduce this great hotel as Mia Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Dauntless," said Warren Fields, chief executive officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "Mia Wynwood, Miami already has a strong team and a great foundation in one of the city's most distinctive neighborhoods. We're looking forward to working alongside those associates and Dauntless to build on that, elevate the guest experience, and support the hotel's continued growth."

Located in Miami's Wynwood Arts District, the hotel was the first to open in this creative and cultural hub renowned for its colorful murals and world-famous street art, dynamic mix of galleries, restaurants, bars, boutiques, and creative businesses. Drawing inspiration from Wynwood's bold artistic spirit, Mia Wynwood, Miami channels the neighborhood's energy through contemporary accommodations and dynamic social spaces, including the all-day restaurant and bar Wyn Wyn and a rooftop bar and pool with sweeping skyline views.

Wynwood has always been a neighborhood in motion. Over nearly a century, it has evolved from a working garment district into one of the world's best-known creative destinations, shaped by artists and makers who each built on what came before. That evolution continues today as tech, finance and, most recently, major university investment bring new energy to the neighborhood. Mia Wynwood, Miami is meant to be part of what comes next, a place where locals and visitors can each find their own piece of Wynwood.

The addition of Mia Wynwood, Miami further expands Pyramid Global Hospitality's presence in Florida, where the company manages more than 20 hotels and resorts.

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About Dauntless Capital Partners

Dauntless Capital Partners is a Houston-based investment firm focused exclusively on hospitality. Since its founding in 2020, Dauntless has raised more than $1.2 billion of equity commitments across its discretionary funds, co-investment vehicles and separately managed accounts. The firm targets high-barrier-to-entry submarkets across urban and leisure markets where constrained supply meets expanding demand. Dauntless creates value through brand conversions, repositioning and hands-on asset management, and invests across the capital structure, offering flexible capital solutions to hospitality owners and operators. Learn more at .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company's dynamic platform includes the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Pyramid's European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality, and PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at .

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Mia Wynwood, Miami, Joins Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio News Provided By Pyramid Global Hospitality November 18, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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