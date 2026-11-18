MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) More than 3.16 lakh Form-6 applications seeking inclusion in electoral rolls have been received across Delhi since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on August 31, according to the latest data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Wednesday.

As per the daily bulletin dated November 18, a total of 3,16,333 Form-6 applications were received between August 31 and November 17, taking the cumulative number of applications, including those received up to August 30, to 5,28,733.

The claims and objections period for the ongoing SIR exercise began on August 31 and will continue until November 25.

West district recorded the highest number of Form-6 applications during the reporting period at 38,521, followed by North East with 30,921, South East with 30,352 and North West with 30,168. East district received 30,161 applications, while South West recorded 28,061.

Meanwhile, 577 Form-6A applications, meant for overseas electors, were received during the period, taking the cumulative figure to 1,928.

The bulletin also recorded 32,519 Form-7 applications, which are used for objections to proposed inclusions or requests for deletion of names from electoral rolls. This takes the total number of Form-7 applications received so far to 83,990.

North East district reported the highest number of Form-7 applications during the period at 3,968, followed by South at 4,409 and South West at 4,684, with the latter recording the highest district-level figure.

In addition, 1,17,122 Form-8 applications seeking corrections, changes in particulars or other modifications in electoral rolls were received between August 31 and November 17. The cumulative figure stands at 3,77,890.

South East district received 10,469 Form-8 applications during the period, while North East recorded 15,791, the highest among all districts.

With the November 25 deadline approaching, the CEO's office is continuing the revision exercise to ensure eligible voters are included, and electoral rolls are updated ahead of future elections.