MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', a religious march from Ujjain to Ayodhya, entered Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after completing its 25th day in Madhya Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party extending support to the campaign.

The yatra crossed the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border at the Rajghat Dam intersection on the Betwa River.

The day's foot march began from Delhi Darwaza in Chanderi town of Ashoknagar district and passed through Amrai village, Pranpur and Kunwarpur before entering Uttar Pradesh.

The march concluded at Bundela Bandhu Farm House in Kala Pahad village of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, where arrangements were made for the participants' night stay, according to a statement issued by Singh's media department on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party senior leader and former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Shankhlal Manjhi reached Chanderi and extended support to the yatra.

Singh launched the march on October 20, coinciding with Vijayadashami, after offering prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude in Ayodhya after passing through religious places and interacting with saints, religious leaders, social organisations and residents.

It also seeks to highlight the values of Sanatan Dharma, including truth, justice, social harmony and brotherhood, and demand transparency in the management of religious places.

"The objective of the yatra is to bring forward the real values of Sanatan Dharma and strengthen love, harmony and brotherhood in society," a statement issued from Digvijaya Singh's media department on Wednesday, read.

It further said the march was spreading "the message of truth, justice, social harmony and transparency in the management of religious places" through interactions with saints and social organisations.

The yatra has drawn attention for combining religious messaging with political allegations. During Wednesday's march, the participants also passed through Pranpur, described as India's first handicraft and handloom tourism village.

Digvijaya Singh's wife Amrita Rai distributed blankets and other essential items among the participants in view of the falling temperatures.

The yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh until November 22 and re-enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23 through the Prithvipur Assembly constituency in Niwari district.

A religious programme, including prayers and the construction of earthen Shivlings, will be organised at Orchha on November 26.

The march will resume from there on November 27, enter Uttar Pradesh again and proceed towards Ayodhya.