MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary and President of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) V. Srinivas on Wednesday held a series of high-level bilateral meetings in Seoul with top South Korean leaders and international delegates on the sidelines of the IIAS 2026 Conference.

During his engagements in the Republic of Korea, Srinivas met the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of the Interior and Safety.

He also held a bilateral meeting with the Vice Minister in the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, focusing on South Korea's advancements in digital transformation.

Srinivas also met Lebanon's Minister for Administrative Reforms to discuss the next generation of administrative reforms in Lebanon.

Describing the talks as cordial and constructive, he noted that the discussions covered Lebanon's administrative reform agenda, including Vision Lebanon@2030, organisational restructuring, and measures to reduce compliance burdens.

In another meeting, Srinivas interacted with a Moroccan delegation led by the Director General of Morocco's National Higher School of Administration, Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Administration (ENSA), alongside ENSA's Director of Research, Studies and International Cooperation.

The discussions centred on Morocco's preparations to host the International Association of Schools and Institutes of Administration (IASIA) Conference in 2028.

The IIAS Director General and the Head of Governance, State-Building and Conflict Prevention at the United Nations also participated in the sessions with the Lebanese Minister and the Moroccan delegation.

Additionally, Srinivas held separate meetings with key global public administration leaders, including the President of IASIA on organisational matters, the Director General of the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration on IIAS governance issues, and a Steering Committee member of the European Group for Public Administration (EGPA) on developments in European public administration.