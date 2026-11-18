Delhi's AQI rose to 232 on Wednesday, pushing the national capital further into the 'poor' air quality category after it recorded its cleanest air of the month a day earlier. Vehicle emissions were the biggest contributor to PM2.5 pollution at 25.5%.

Delhi's air quality worsened on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 232 from 204 a day earlier. The national capital remained in the 'poor' category, while vehicle emissions emerged as the biggest contributor to its PM2.5 pollution, accounting for 25.5 per cent of the estimated pollution load.

The rise came a day after Delhi recorded its cleanest air of the month. The AQI of 204 on Tuesday was the lowest since October 31, when it stood at 117 in the 'moderate' category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city's AQI was 218 at 9 am on Wednesday before settling at 232.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's source apportionment estimates, vehicles were responsible for 25.5 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday.

Biomass burning, which includes stubble burning and the use of solid fuels such as wood and dung cakes at home, was the second-largest contributor at 24 per cent. Secondary organic aerosols accounted for 20.5 per cent, while waste burning contributed 12 per cent.

Other sources included secondary inorganic aerosols at 6.4 per cent, coal combustion at 4.6 per cent, road dust and soil at 3.8 per cent, industrial sources at 2.4 per cent and firecrackers at 0.9 per cent.

The higher share of vehicle emissions comes as people return to Delhi after Diwali celebrations, adding to traffic movement across the city.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that reported data on Wednesday, 33 recorded 'poor' air quality, 20 were in the 'moderate' category and five reported 'very poor' conditions.

Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 is 'satisfactory', 101–200 is 'moderate', 201–300 is 'poor', 301–400 is 'very poor' and 401–500 is 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's AQI will remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday before slipping into the 'very poor' category on Friday.

Unfavourable weather conditions are expected to make it harder for pollutants to disperse over the next two days.

The forecast mixing depth is around 1,450 metres on Wednesday, falling to 1,100 metres on Thursday and 1,000 metres on Friday. Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can spread through the atmosphere. When it decreases, pollutants have less space to disperse vertically and can build up closer to the ground.

The ventilation index, another measure of how effectively the atmosphere can disperse pollution, is also expected to fall. It is forecast to decline from 6,000 square metres per second on Wednesday to 5,000 on Thursday and just 1,000 on Friday.

The system considers a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, along with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.

With both indicators expected to weaken, Delhi could face another spell of worsening air quality by the end of the week.

(With inputs from agencies)