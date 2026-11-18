MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Other revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for 2027 are projected at 1.7 million manat ($1 million), which is 81.3% less than the actual figure for 2025. The Audit Chamber believes that the Fund's existing potential for this source of revenue has not been fully taken into account in the budget forecast.

This was stated in the Chamber of Accounts' report on the draft law regarding the 2027 budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The opinion notes that the analysis revealed additional potential for other revenue. At the same time, the lack of a regulatory framework governing the allocation and use of these funds creates corresponding management risks.

The Chamber reported that, for the first six months of this year, actual receipts from other sources of revenue totaled 2.8 million manat ($1.65 million). The fact that this amount already exceeds the forecast of 1.7 million manat ($1 million) projected for next year indicates that revenue estimates were too low.

“The Chamber of Accounts concludes that the revenue potential has not been fully taken into account in the forecast for other revenues for the next fiscal year,” the report emphasizes.

The conclusion also addresses an issue related to the classification of the Fund's revenues.

Furthermore, it is noted that, except for insurance premiums paid in accordance with the Law“On Unemployment Insurance” and the Fund's unused funds as of the end of the previous year, the structure of all other revenues-without a separate breakdown-is summarized in Section 2.2 of the draft under the heading“Other Revenues.”

Meanwhile, according to the law, the sources of the Fund's insurance funds include unemployment insurance contributions, administrative fines imposed for violations of the law, grants, donations, and aid, bank loans, as well as other sources provided for by law and the Ministry.

According to the Chamber of Accounts, the breakdown of the 2.8 million manat ($1.65 million) in other revenue collected in the first half of 2026 was as follows:

403,800 manat ($237,529) - accrued interest (penalties) and financial sanctions on unemployment insurance contributions;

0.03 thousand manat ($17.65) - proceeds from the sale of employment record books;

2.4 million manat ($1.41 million) - other revenue (penalties under guarantee and other agreements, etc.);

49,200 manat ($28,941) - refunds of overpayments;

300 manat ($176) - refunds of overpaid wages and other funds.

The Chamber noted that actual revenue figures in previous years also differed from the approved forecasts. Therefore, when forecasting revenue, it is important to take into account actual figures from previous periods and trends in their formation.

The Chamber of Accounts also drew attention to legal and regulatory issues related to the generation and use of other revenues.

The conclusion states that, pursuant to Article 7-1 of the Law “On Unemployment Insurance,” control over the calculation and payment of unemployment insurance contributions, the collection of arrears, the accrual of interest (penalties) for late payment of contributions, and the refund of overpaid funds are carried out in accordance with the procedures established by the Tax Code with respect to taxes.

At the same time, the absence of legal acts and rules governing the use and distribution of interest (penalties) collected and financial sanctions for late payment of unemployment insurance contributions creates risks.

The Chamber believes that, to eliminate these risks, it is necessary to establish appropriate legislative provisions.

“In order to eliminate these risks, it remains necessary to apply, by analogy, in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Unemployment Insurance,' the relevant provisions of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Social Insurance,' which define the procedure for the distribution and use of funds derived from accrued interest (penalties) and financial sanctions on contributions to mandatory state social insurance,” the report concludes.

The Chamber also noted that funds returned from paid public works programs are regularly recorded under“other revenue.”

In conclusion, it was emphasized that revenue forecasts should take into account changes in legislation, actual revenues from previous years, and trends in the generation of specific revenue sources. This approach is considered necessary to improve the accuracy of the Fund's budget revenue forecasts.