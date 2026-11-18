MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legrand, MillerKnoll, Hubbell, Extron and Crestron are profiled as leading desk-grommet audio-jack vendors offering integrated connectivity and cable-management solutions.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Desk Grommet Audio Jack Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global desk grommet audio jack market is experiencing strong growth as businesses, educational institutions and shared workspace operators invest in integrated connectivity and organized cable management. The market is projected to increase from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $0.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the growing adoption of contemporary office furniture, rising demand for efficient workstation cable management and the wider installation of connectivity systems in conference rooms. Increased deployment of multimedia-enabled educational furniture and demand for easily accessible audio connections across commercial workplaces have also contributed to market development.

Looking ahead, the desk grommet audio jack market is forecast to reach $1.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the continued development of hybrid and collaborative workplaces, greater adoption of smart office furniture and rising requirements for integrated multimedia connectivity. Flexible workstation configurations and connected conference room infrastructure are also expected to create new opportunities for desk-mounted audio connectivity products.

Key desk grommet audio jack market trends include increasing demand for integrated desk connectivity, multifunctional grommet systems and concealed cable management. Organizations are prioritizing convenient access to audio connections while seeking cleaner, more adaptable workstation designs. As a result, desk-mounted connectivity solutions are gaining traction across corporate offices, coworking locations, universities, training facilities and other institutional environments.

The rising adoption of hybrid and remote working is a major market driver. Organizations are implementing flexible work models to improve employee experience, support productivity and enable collaboration across multiple locations. Desk grommet audio jacks provide built-in connectivity for virtual meetings and digital communication while helping users maintain organized work surfaces. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the proportion of working adults in Great Britain working from home increased from 38% in 2022 to 40% in 2023. This shift is strengthening demand for practical workstation connectivity in both corporate and home-office settings.

Expansion of corporate office infrastructure is also supporting desk grommet audio jack market growth. Businesses are opening new offices, upgrading existing facilities and investing in modern furniture and communication technologies to accommodate evolving workforce requirements. These projects are increasing demand for integrated desktop connectivity products that provide convenient audio access and efficient cable organization. CBRE Group reported that the proportion of companies allocating more than 10% of their office portfolios to flexible workspace is expected to rise from 42% in the first quarter of 2024 to 58% by 2026.

The continued growth of coworking spaces provides another important opportunity for the market. Flexible workspace operators require durable, accessible and adaptable connectivity solutions that can support different users and changing workstation arrangements. Desk grommet audio jacks help improve workspace functionality by simplifying audio access, supporting communication and reducing visible cable clutter. According to Yardi Kube, the number of coworking spaces in the United States reached 7,041 at the end of the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 444 locations from the previous quarter.

North America dominated the desk grommet audio jack market in 2025, supported by established corporate infrastructure, widespread use of flexible workplace models and ongoing investment in office technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographic coverage of the market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the desk grommet audio jack market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Universal Serial Bus Audio Jack Grommets; 3.5 Millimeter Audio Jack Grommets; High Definition Multimedia Interface And Audio Combo Grommets; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Plastic; Metal; Other Materials

3) By Installation Type: Flush Mount Grommets; Snap In Grommets; Clamp Mounted Grommets; Custom Integrated Grommets

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Offline Retail; Original Equipment Manufacturers

5) By Application: Office Furniture; Conference Rooms; Home Offices; Educational Institutions; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Universal Serial Bus Audio Jack Grommets: Universal Serial Bus Type A Audio Grommets; Universal Serial Bus Type C Audio Grommets; Dual Universal Serial Bus Audio Grommets; High Speed Universal Serial Bus Audio Grommets; Integrated Charging Universal Serial Bus Audio Grommets

2) By 3.5 Millimeter Audio Jack Grommets: Single Port Audio Jack Grommets; Dual Port Audio Jack Grommets; Headphone And Microphone Combo Audio Grommets; Stereo Audio Jack Grommets; Auxiliary Audio Connection Grommets

3) By High Definition Multimedia Interface And Audio Combo Grommets: Single High Definition Multimedia Interface Audio Combo Grommets; Dual High Definition Multimedia Interface Audio Combo Grommets; Multimedia Presentation Audio Combo Grommets; Integrated Display And Audio Grommets; Conference Table Audio Visual Combo Grommets

4) By Other Product Types: Wireless Audio Connectivity Grommets; Modular Connectivity Grommets; Custom Integrated Audio Grommets; Power And Audio Combination Grommets; Multiport Connectivity Grommets

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Legrand SA

MillerKnoll Inc

Hubbell Incorporated

Extron Electronics Inc

Crestron Electronics Inc

Kramer Electronics Ltd

FSR Inc

Byrne Electrical Specialists Inc

Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co KG

OE Electrics Limited

Bachmann GmbH

Altinex Inc

OBO Bettermann Holding GmbH & Co KG

Doug Mockett & Company Inc

Covid Inc

ORICO Technologies Co Ltd

INFOBIT AV LTD

Comprehensive Connectivity Company

Anssin Electric Co Ltd Boss Office Products Inc

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