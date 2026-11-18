Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Language Model (LLM) in Legal Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large language model (LLM) in legal market is experiencing exponential growth as law firms, corporate legal departments, and compliance teams increase their use of artificial intelligence across critical workflows. The market is projected to grow from $21.43 billion in 2025 to $25.90 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the rising volume of digital legal documents, increasing regulatory complexity, early adoption of legal technology platforms, growing demand for cost-efficient legal services, and the expansion of enterprise legal departments. These factors have encouraged organizations to implement AI-powered solutions capable of improving productivity, accelerating document analysis, and supporting more informed legal decision-making.

The large language model in legal market is forecast to reach $55.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.1%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by wider adoption of generative AI in legal workflows, increased demand for regulatory compliance automation, expansion of cloud-based legal platforms, and greater integration with enterprise systems. Legal organizations are also seeking real-time insights that can help identify contractual obligations, monitor regulatory changes, and assess potential risks more efficiently.

Key large language model in legal market trends include AI-powered contract review, automated legal research, compliance and regulatory intelligence, AI-assisted legal drafting, and legal risk analytics. Applications span contract lifecycle management, case law evaluation, litigation support, e-discovery, document automation, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions support, intellectual property administration, and legal brief summarization. Solutions are delivered through cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid deployment models to address varying operational, security, and compliance requirements.

A major market driver is the growing volume and complexity of legal documents and regulations. Cross-border business activity requires organizations to navigate multiple jurisdictions, changing regulatory frameworks, and overlapping legal standards. LLM-based legal technology enables teams to analyze and summarize extensive collections of statutes, contracts, case law, and regulatory materials while extracting information relevant to specific matters.

Regulatory documentation continues to increase substantially. According to August 2025 data cited by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the U.S. Federal Register contained 90,402 pages of rules and regulations, compared with 80,756 pages in 2022. This increase highlights the expanding workload facing legal and compliance professionals and reinforces demand for scalable legal AI platforms.

Technology providers are responding by developing domain-specific models trained on extensive collections of legal agreements, statutes, contracts, and case law. In October 2023, Evisort launched a large language model for contracts trained on more than two trillion tokens of legal agreements. The technology supports automated redlining, clause creation, and conversational querying of contract databases, helping legal teams accelerate contract review and reduce associated costs.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping competition within the legal AI market. In August 2024, Thomson Reuters acquired Safe Sign Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Thomson Reuters' legal artificial intelligence capabilities through legal-specific LLM technology for contract analysis, legal research, compliance workflows, document understanding, and risk assessment.

Tariffs are creating additional challenges by increasing the cost of imported computing hardware, secure servers, and data storage infrastructure used to train and deploy legal-grade AI models. Legal service providers and enterprises in North America and Europe are particularly affected by reliance on imported infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific vendors face higher costs when exporting legal AI platforms. Although these pressures may raise deployment and operating expenses, they are also encouraging localized data hosting, domestic platform development, and investment in software-led efficiency improvements.

Overall, the large language model in legal market outlook remains strong. Continued advances in generative AI, legal research automation, contract intelligence, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics are expected to transform legal service delivery. Organizations that combine secure deployment, specialized legal data, workflow integration, and responsible AI governance will be well positioned to benefit from the market's rapid expansion through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software and Platforms; Professional and Managed Services

2) By Primary Application: Contract Review, Analysis, and Lifecycle Management; Legal Research and Case Law Analysis; Litigation Support and E-Discovery; Compliance Monitoring and Regulatory Change Management; Document Automation and Drafting; Legal Brief and Memo Summarization; Due Diligence and M and A Support; Intellectual Property Management

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

4) By Organization Size: Large Legal Departments; Mid-Size Legal Departments; Small Legal Departments

Subsegments:

1) By Software and Platforms: Pretrained Legal Models; Application Programming Interface Services; Analytics and Reporting Tools; Compliance Management Software; Document Management Systems

2) By Professional and Managed Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration and Deployment Services; Training and Support Services; Ongoing Maintenance Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

