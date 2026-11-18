Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Sleep Clinics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual sleep clinics market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers, employers, and patients increasingly adopt remote sleep assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring services. The market is projected to increase from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $1.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

Historic market expansion has been supported by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, limited access to in-person sleep clinics, and growing demand for convenient healthcare services. Greater adoption of telehealth platforms and wearable sleep-monitoring devices has also helped extend specialist care to patients who may face geographic, scheduling, or mobility barriers.

The virtual sleep clinics market is forecast to reach $3.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by broader availability of virtual sleep services, integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic processes, regulatory support for telemedicine, and increased investment in remote patient monitoring technologies. Rising awareness of sleep health and demand for personalized care are also expected to create new opportunities for digital sleep medicine providers.

Key virtual sleep clinic market trends include remote sleep disorder monitoring, expanded teleconsultation services, increased adoption of home-based sleep testing, digital insomnia care programs, and more closely integrated care coordination. These developments are enabling providers to deliver continuous support while improving access to sleep specialists and reducing dependence on conventional sleep laboratories.

The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders remains a major market driver. Insomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and related conditions can negatively affect sleep quality, timing, and duration while impairing daytime functioning. Chronic stress, prolonged screen exposure, irregular working hours, and aging populations are contributing to the growing burden of sleep-related conditions.

Virtual sleep clinics are responding by expanding remote access to diagnostic services, ongoing monitoring, and personalized treatment. These platforms can support timely intervention and continuous management for a growing patient population. In July 2025, SleepFoundation.org estimated that insomnia affected more than 850 million adults worldwide, equivalent to approximately 16.2% of the global adult population. Severe insomnia was estimated to affect nearly 415 million people.

Technology innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Providers are advancing digital sleep care platforms and connected monitoring devices to improve remote diagnostic accuracy, patient engagement, treatment adherence, and data-driven clinical decision-making.

In September 2023, Neura Health launched its Comprehensive Virtual Sleep Care Solution for Employers. The offering provides access to board-certified sleep specialists through telehealth, along with at-home sleep testing kits, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing virtual follow-up appointments. It combines behavioral sleep therapy, prescription management, and care coordination through a unified digital platform. The employer-focused service is designed to provide scalable sleep health benefits while using data insights to support diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment adherence, and reduce costs associated with traditional sleep laboratory services.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening virtual care and home-based diagnostic capabilities. In May 2025, ResMed Inc. acquired VirtuOx for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand ResMed's virtual care and at-home testing capabilities, streamline patient care pathways, improve early detection, and increase access to coordinated diagnostic services. VirtuOx provides software-enabled independent diagnostic testing services and technology solutions for in-home and remote testing across sleep, respiratory, cardiac, and other health conditions.

North America was the largest region in the virtual sleep clinics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Components: Tele-Consultation and Sleep Specialist Visits; Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) Programs; Remote Positive Airway Pressure Titration and Adherence Monitoring; Digital Insomnia Care Pathways (CBT-I Services); Care Coordination and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Integration Services

2) By Technology Platform: Integrated Virtual Clinic Platforms; Standalone Telehealth Solutions; Remote Monitoring Systems; Digital Therapeutic Applications

3) By Clinical Indication: Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA); Insomnia; Circadian Rhythm Disorders; Restless Legs Syndrome; Other Clinical Indications

4) By End User Or Channel: Direct-To-Patient Virtual Clinics; Hospital-Affiliated Virtual Programs; Payers Or Employers; Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Providers Or PAP Networks; Other End User Or Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Tele-Consultation and Sleep Specialist Visits: Real-Time Virtual Consultations With Sleep Medicine Specialists; Follow-Up Visits and Treatment Planning Via Telehealth; Second-Opinion Services

2) By Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) Programs: Portable Diagnostic Devices For Sleep Apnea; Remote Data Transmission and Interpretation; Prescription and Setup Support

3) By Remote Positive Airway Pressure Titration and Adherence Monitoring: Remote Pressure Adjustment For PAP Devices; Compliance Tracking and Reporting; Feedback Loops To Clinicians

4) By Digital Insomnia Care Pathways (CBT-I Services): Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy For Insomnia; Self-Guided Modules and Clinician Support; Outcome Tracking and Personalized Care Plans

5) By Care Coordination and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Integration Services: Centralized Care Navigation; Coordination Between Providers, Labs, Equipment Suppliers, Insurers; Integration Of Sleep Devices and Accessories

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

