Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Allergy Clinical Trial Services Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allergy clinical trial services market is experiencing strong growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase investment in research for allergic diseases. The market is projected to rise from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Growth during the historical period was supported by the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions, expanding clinical research investment, wider adoption of structured study protocols, improved laboratory testing infrastructure, and continued development across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Looking ahead, the allergy clinical trial services market is forecast to reach $1.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key growth drivers include greater use of precision medicine, integration of artificial intelligence-powered analytics, rising demand for decentralized clinical trials, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring. Expansion of Phase II and Phase III allergy studies is also expected to generate demand for specialized clinical operations, regulatory support, laboratory analysis, data management, and medical writing.

Major allergy clinical trial services market trends include the growing use of electronic data capture systems, broader bioanalytical and laboratory testing capabilities, and increased demand for patient recruitment and retention services. Trial sponsors are prioritizing technologies and operational models that can improve data quality, accelerate enrollment, reduce study delays, and support regulatory compliance across multiple locations. Remote monitoring platforms are becoming particularly important as sponsors seek to expand patient access while maintaining consistent oversight and reliable clinical data.

The rising prevalence of allergic diseases remains a primary factor supporting market expansion. Increased exposure to pollen, dust, air pollution, and other environmental allergens is contributing to higher rates of immune-related allergic conditions among susceptible populations. This trend is creating a greater need for the development and evaluation of therapies addressing seasonal allergic rhinitis, eczema, food allergies, allergic asthma, atopic dermatitis, and drug hypersensitivity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2024 National Health Interview Survey, approximately 29.5% of children in the United States had been diagnosed with a seasonal allergy, eczema, or food allergy, compared with 20.6% in the preceding survey year. The increase highlights the need for robust clinical research programs capable of evaluating treatment safety, tolerability, dosing, and efficacy. Allergy clinical trial service providers support these programs through protocol development, site management, patient screening and enrollment, clinical monitoring, laboratory testing, biomarker assessment, biostatistics, regulatory affairs, and data analysis.

Innovation in anti-inflammatory and immune-targeted therapies is also strengthening demand for allergy clinical research services. In December 2023, Innovaderm Research highlighted its participation in the clinical and study development of a Phase I atopic dermatitis trial. The study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of an investigational therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Innovaderm supported protocol design, regulatory planning, site identification, patient enrollment, data management, and operational oversight, demonstrating the importance of specialized expertise and investigator networks in complex allergy studies.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the market by combining clinical research capabilities with digital health technology. In March 2024, U.S.-based healthcare technology company eMed Inc. acquired Science 37 Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand eMed's decentralized clinical trial capabilities, improve patient access, shorten research timelines, and enhance the technology infrastructure required to support a wider range of therapeutic studies worldwide. The acquisition reflects growing industry demand for flexible, patient-centered trial models that can support participation beyond traditional research sites.

North America was the largest region in the allergy clinical trial services market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Study Design and Protocol Development; Site Management and Patient Recruitment; Clinical Operations and Monitoring; Bioanalytical and Laboratory Services; Data Management and Biostatistics; Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing

2) By Clinical Trial: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV or Post-Marketing

3) By Therapeutic Indication: Allergic Rhinitis; Allergic Asthma; Atopic Dermatitis; Food Allergies; Drug Hypersensitivity

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Firms; Academic Research Institutions; Government Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Study Design and Protocol Development: Clinical Protocol Development Services; Trial Design Consulting Services; Feasibility Assessment Services; Endpoint Definition and Selection Services

2) By Site Management and Patient Recruitment: Investigator Site Management Services; Patient Recruitment and Retention Services; Site Training and Support Services; Clinical Site Feasibility Assessment Services

3) By Clinical Operations and Monitoring: On-Site Clinical Monitoring Services; Remote Clinical Monitoring Services; Study Progress Tracking Services; Compliance and Quality Assurance Services

4) By Bioanalytical and Laboratory Services: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Analysis Services; Immunogenicity Testing Services; Biomarker Assay Development Services; Sample Processing and Analysis Services

5) By Data Management and Biostatistics: Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Services; Data Cleaning and Validation Services; Statistical Analysis and Modeling Services; Report Generation and Interpretation Services

6) By Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing: Regulatory Submission Preparation Services; Clinical Study Reports Writing Services; Investigator Brochure Development Services; Regulatory Consulting and Compliance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

