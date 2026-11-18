MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third approval in a week gives Backpack the full licensing stack to bring its perpetual futures and other products to American users directly

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backpack, the global financial institution bridging on-chain with traditional financial markets, today announced it has received approval from the National Futures Association (NFA) to operate as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM). The approval comes two days after Backpack announced its Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licenses. The NFA has delegated authority from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to license and supervise an FCM.

Together, the three licenses provide the full regulatory stack for Backpack's U.S. entry, the first by a crypto-native exchange offering leveraged perpetual futures with global unified liquidity. The FCM is critical infrastructure for onboarding end customers and performing key compliance checks, including anti-money laundering (AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) screening.

"The FCM license completes the picture," said Mark Wetjen, President of Backpack US.“With the exchange, the clearinghouse, and now the intermediary all operating under CFTC oversight, we can offer U.S. customers a single, fully regulated path to trade on the most advanced market infrastructure available. Customer protection, transparency, and compliance are built in at every layer."

With all three approvals, U.S. users will be able to trade crypto and other perpetual futures on a leveraged basis, as well as event contracts, 24/7 through Backpack's fully licensed, blockchain-based market infrastructure. They will be able to use fiat and crypto assets as collateral and benefit from cross-margining across positions. They will also have access to Backpack's global liquidity through one unified order book, all within a CFTC-regulated framework.

"We've taken the front door approach in every market we've entered," said Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack. "It was critical for us to set the standard in the U.S. for what a fully regulated, fully compliant, crypto-native exchange looks like. Investors should not have to turn to offshore exchanges to access these investments, they deserve to do so with the backing and strength of the U.S. financial regulatory system."

The approvals mark a significant step toward moving price discovery from offshore, unregulated venues onto U.S. regulated infrastructure. They also reinforce Backpack's commitment to building a globally connected, regulated financial institution.

About Backpack

Backpack is a global financial institution bridging on-chain with traditional financial markets. Designed for the modern investor, Backpack aims to usher in the next generation of finance with unparalleled accessibility, utility, and compliance. The Backpack group includes a fully regulated global crypto exchange, a self-custodial wallet, and Backpack Securities, which combines a regulated brokerage with a tokenization platform. Backpack serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $450 billion in trading volume. Learn more at or follow @Backpack on X.

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