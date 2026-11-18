Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Countermeasures Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical countermeasures market is experiencing strong growth as governments, healthcare organizations, and defense agencies increase investments in pandemic preparedness and public health security. The market is projected to grow from $40.96 billion in 2025 to $44.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by infectious disease outbreaks, government funding for biodefense programs, greater awareness of chemical and radiological threats, expanding vaccine development initiatives, and increased international focus on health security. These factors have strengthened demand for vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other products designed to prevent, detect, and respond to major public health emergencies.

The medical countermeasures market is forecast to reach $59.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rapid-response platform technologies, AI-enabled drug discovery, investment in national medical stockpiles, decentralized diagnostic capabilities, and stronger international public health partnerships.

Key medical countermeasures market trends include the stockpiling of vaccines and therapeutics, rising demand for rapid point-of-care diagnostics, and increased funding for pandemic preparedness programs. Public-private partnerships are also becoming more important in emergency response planning, while the development of broad-spectrum antiviral and antitoxin therapies is creating new opportunities across the industry.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases remains a major market growth driver. Expanding international travel, urbanization, and higher population density can accelerate the cross-border transmission of pathogens, increasing the need for effective prevention, detection, and treatment capabilities. As disease incidence rises, governments and healthcare systems are strengthening vaccination programs, deploying rapid diagnostic tools, and investing in treatments that can reduce transmission, disease severity, and broader public health impacts.

In April 2025, the World Health Organization reported that global measles cases reached an estimated 10.3 million in 2023, an increase of 20% compared with 2022. The rise highlights the continuing need for coordinated immunization strategies, surveillance systems, accessible diagnostics, and scalable therapeutic solutions.

Innovation within the medical countermeasures industry is increasingly centered on advanced diagnostic and therapeutic platforms that improve preparedness and accelerate responses to biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats. In September 2023, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority updated its Broad Agency Announcement to support the development of antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and diagnostic solutions. The initiative prioritizes rapid product development, regulatory clearance or approval, antimicrobial-resistance diagnostics, and broad-spectrum therapeutics to support earlier detection and more targeted intervention during large-scale health emergencies.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing the competitive landscape. In July 2024, Belgium-based SERB Pharmaceuticals acquired the RSDL Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion kit from Emergent BioSolutions for $75 million. The transaction expanded SERB Pharmaceuticals' medical countermeasures portfolio and provided global access to a rapid chemical decontamination solution, strengthening its ability to address chemical exposure emergencies.

North America was the largest region in the medical countermeasures market in 2025, supported by established biodefense programs, government procurement, healthcare infrastructure, and emergency preparedness initiatives. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Vaccines; Therapeutics; Diagnostics; Personal Protective Equipment; Other Products

2) By Application: Infectious Disease; Chemical Threats; Radiological and Nuclear Threats; Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals; Government and Defense; Research Institutes; Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines; Inactivated Vaccines; Subunit Vaccines; Toxoid Vaccines; Conjugate Vaccines

2) By Therapeutics: Antiviral Drugs; Monoclonal Antibodies; Immunomodulators; Antibiotics; Antitoxins

3) By Diagnostics: Molecular Diagnostics; Immunoassays; Point of Care Tests; Imaging Diagnostics; Serological Tests

4) By Personal Protective Equipment: Face Masks; Gloves; Protective Clothing; Eye Protection; Respirators

5) By Other Products: Disinfectants; Sanitizers; Emergency Medical Kits; Sterilization Equipment; Decontamination Solutions

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

