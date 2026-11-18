Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preclinical CRO Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical contract research organization (CRO) services market reached approximately $6.24 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2020. The market is projected to grow to $9.94 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%, before reaching $15.33 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2030 and 2035. The market analysis covers the 2020-2025 historical period and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035.

Historical market growth was supported by the expansion of clinical trials, a robust therapeutic pipeline and increased research and development spending across the life sciences sector. Continued growth within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries also increased demand for outsourced preclinical research capabilities. In addition, stringent regulatory requirements and Good Laboratory Practice compliance standards encouraged drug developers to engage specialized CROs with established infrastructure, scientific expertise and quality-management systems. However, high preclinical study costs and limited access to skilled professionals constrained market expansion.

Future growth in the preclinical CRO services market is expected to be driven by expanding biologics, cell therapy and gene therapy pipelines. A growing number of drug candidates requiring investigational new drug-enabling studies, rising pressure to reduce development timelines and increased demand for first-in-human studies will further support outsourcing. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also expected to rely more heavily on CRO partners to access specialized technologies, scalable capacity and multidisciplinary scientific expertise. Potential barriers include regulatory uncertainty, evolving international compliance standards, capacity limitations, workforce shortages and the effects of tariffs and trade disputes.

By service type, toxicology and safety assessment represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 26.7% of the market, or approximately $1.66 billion. Biomarker development is forecast to be the fastest-growing service segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 11.6%. Demand for biomarker services is increasing as drug developers pursue precision medicine strategies, patient stratification and more predictive evaluations of therapeutic response.

Small animal models dominated the market's animal model category in 2025, generating $4.53 billion and accounting for 72.7% of total revenue. This segment is also projected to record the fastest growth through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 10.1%. Its strong position reflects extensive use across pharmacology, toxicology, efficacy and pharmacokinetic research programs.

By assay type, toxicology assays led the preclinical CRO services market in 2025 with a 27% share, equivalent to approximately $1.68 billion. Pharmacokinetic assays are expected to become the fastest-growing assay segment, expanding at a CAGR of 12% between 2025 and 2030. This growth will be supported by demand for more detailed assessments of drug exposure, dose selection and development viability.

Oncology remained the leading disease area, accounting for 30.3% of the market, or approximately $1.89 billion, in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2030, making it the fastest-growing disease category. Continued investment in targeted therapies, immuno-oncology, combination treatments and precision drug development is expected to sustain demand for specialized oncology preclinical research services.

Key preclinical CRO services market trends include the adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled, human-relevant research platforms designed to improve predictive accuracy. Providers are also expanding advanced preclinical models for precision drug screening, developing high-throughput ion channel assays for non-opioid pain drug discovery and broadening their oncology research capabilities. Strategic partnerships focused on high-throughput screening are becoming increasingly important as sponsors seek faster candidate evaluation and more efficient drug discovery workflows.

The strongest revenue opportunity by service type is expected in toxicology and safety assessment, which is projected to add $1.13 billion in annual global sales by 2030. Small animal model services are forecast to generate an additional $2.81 billion, while toxicology assays are expected to add $1.12 billion. Oncology services are projected to gain $1.4 billion in annual sales by 2030. These opportunities highlight the growing importance of scalable research capacity, advanced scientific platforms and specialized expertise across the global preclinical CRO services market.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Target Validation and Screening; Drug Discovery and Drug ID; Preclinical Pharmacology; Toxicology and Safety Assessment; PK/ADME Studies; Biomarker Development; Other Key Service Stages

2) By Animal Model: Small Animal Model; Large Animal Model

3) By Assay Type: In-Vitro Bioassay; In-Vivo Efficacy Assay; Pharmacokinetic (PK) Assay; ADME Assay; Toxicology Assay; Other Assay Types

4) By Disease Area: Oncology; Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders; Cardiovascular Diseases; Metabolic Disorders; Infectious Diseases; Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Other Disease Areas

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; hostels indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

