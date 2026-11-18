MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by automating hospital transport, integrating real-time tracking, reducing manual handling and labor, and showcasing end-to-end logistics solutions to accelerate adoption.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Track Vehicle (ETV) Systems For Hospitals Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric track vehicle (ETV) systems for hospitals market is experiencing strong growth as healthcare providers invest in automated logistics, smart hospital infrastructure, and more efficient material transportation. The market is projected to increase from $0.24 billion in 2025 to $0.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by hospital infrastructure development, higher laboratory testing volumes, expanding healthcare automation initiatives, and rising demand for efficient internal logistics. Healthcare facilities are also placing greater emphasis on reducing manual material handling to improve workplace safety, accelerate delivery times, and strengthen coordination between departments.

The electric track vehicle systems for hospitals market is forecast to reach $0.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by investment in smart hospital infrastructure, adoption of autonomous healthcare logistics systems, demand for real-time material tracking, modernization of healthcare facilities, and a stronger focus on patient safety and operational efficiency.

Key electric track vehicle systems market trends include the increasing use of automated in-hospital material transport, growing demand for contactless healthcare logistics, integration with hospital workflow automation platforms, and expansion of high-speed medication and specimen delivery networks. Hospitals are also using automated logistics technologies to optimize labor resources and reduce the time clinical employees spend moving supplies between departments.

Rising demand for hospital workflow automation is a major factor supporting market expansion. ETV systems enable fast, reliable, and automated point-to-point transportation of medications, laboratory specimens, sterile supplies, documents, and other essential materials. By minimizing manual intervention, these systems can improve delivery consistency, reduce delays, and help clinical personnel dedicate more time to patient care.

Healthcare organizations are accelerating their adoption of digital tools as they respond to increasing patient volumes and operational pressures. In December 2024, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reported that 86% of healthcare organizations were already using artificial intelligence within their operations. This wider shift toward technology-enabled healthcare environments is creating favorable conditions for automated hospital transport and logistics systems.

Implementation of smart hospital infrastructure is also contributing to the growth of the electric track vehicle systems for hospitals market. ETV platforms can connect with hospital management and logistics systems, enabling healthcare providers to coordinate material movement, monitor deliveries, and support more responsive workflows. Their ability to transport critical items safely and efficiently makes them an important component of digitally connected healthcare facilities.

In September 2024, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority reported that all 43 public hospitals under its management had achieved Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model Stage 7 digital maturity. These hospitals joined more than 350 healthcare institutions worldwide that had reached the highest level of digital hospital maturity, highlighting the continued expansion of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Product demonstrations and integrated logistics showcases are helping hospitals, facility planners, and healthcare administrators evaluate automated track-based transportation solutions. In May 2025, Germany-based Telelift GmbH presented its hospital logistics portfolio at Med.Logistica 2025 in Leipzig. The showcase included track-based ETV systems designed to automate the transportation of medications, laboratory specimens, sterile supplies, and other hospital goods. Such industry activity reflects growing confidence in automated hospital logistics infrastructure and its potential to improve operational performance.

Western Europe was the leading region in the electric track vehicle systems for hospitals market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as healthcare infrastructure expands and hospitals increase investment in automation. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered by the electric track vehicle systems for hospitals market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Installation Type: New Installation; Retrofit; Expansion

3) By Hospital Size: Small Hospitals; Medium Hospitals; Large Hospitals

4) By Application: Medication Delivery; Laboratory Specimen Transport; Blood Bag Transport; Linen Transport; Waste Collection

5) By End User: Hospitals; Academic Medical Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Track Infrastructure; Electric Track Vehicles; Drive And Motor Assemblies; Power Supply Units; Vehicle Sensors And Detectors; Loading And Unloading Stations; Track Switching Devices; Communication And Control Devices

2) By Software: Fleet Management Software; Route Planning Software; Traffic Control Software; Monitoring And Diagnostic Software; Maintenance Management Software; Inventory Tracking Software; Hospital Integration Software; Data Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: System Design And Consulting Services; Installation And Commissioning Services; Preventive Maintenance Services; Corrective Maintenance Services; Technical Support Services; Software Update And Upgrade Services; Operator Training Services; Remote Monitoring Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



TeleDynamics LLC

MCBS TECH PTE. LTD.

Med Freshe

Manchebisi High Tech Co. Ltd.

Mavietec

Telelift GmbH

Esseniot Quirepace

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