MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards luncheon celebrates homeownership by recognizing the best of the best in credit union mortgage lending

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the unpredictable and constantly changing seas of credit union mortgage lending, myCUmortgage set sail with partner credit unions from across the country during the 2026 Partner Conference to help them Cruise Into Mortgage Success. Held October 19-21 in Dayton, the event guided attendees to chart the course for growth, opportunity and smarter lending. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

In what has become one of the most highly anticipated parts of this event, the conference's Annual Awards Luncheon was held Tuesday, October 20. During the ceremony, 28 credit unions and loan originators were recognized for their excellence in helping members with homeownership. This year's winners were selected based on their mortgage activity and efforts from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Closed loan volume as well as the unique and innovative stories behind each winner's successful year were considered in the selection process.

“This year's Awards Luncheon provided a detailed look into the successes of our 2026 winners, giving attendees innovative ideas and processes they could take home with them to help more of their members with homeownership,” said Paul Sutor, president of myCUmortgage.“As we acknowledged over the course of the conference, the mortgage seas can become turbulent at times, but as these partner credit unions demonstrated, calm seas are ahead if you work smart and subscribe to the credit union way of doing business.”

The following partner credit unions and individual loan originators were recognized by myCUmortgage:

Most Loans Originated



Large Credit Unions: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

Mid-Sized Credit Unions: Firefighters Community Credit Union, Cleveland, Ohio Small Credit Unions: TopMark Federal Credit Union, Lima, Ohio



Purchase Money Lender of the Year: Dynamic Federal Credit Union, Celina, Ohio

Originator of the Year: Ana Petre, TopMark Federal Credit Union, Lima, Ohio

Lender of the Year: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

Marketer of the Year: Homeland Credit Union, Chillicothe, Ohio

CU Select Partner of the Year: MyUSA Credit Union, Middletown, Ohio

New Partner of the Year: Rize Federal Credit Union, Irwindale, Calif.

Government Partner of the Year: ELGA Credit Union, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Servicing Partner of the Year: Securityplus Federal Credit Union, Baltimore, Md.

In addition, 15 loan originators were individually recognized for helping 100+ members with homeownership. Combined, these LOs closed 2,130 loans during the 12-month award period.

Linden Credit Union in Neenah, Wis. was awarded the Susan Edwards Scholarship. Named after the late Susan Edwards, a former employee of myCUmortgage and fierce advocate for small credit unions, the scholarship is awarded annually to a smaller credit union that demonstrates excellence in assisting members with homeownership. The scholarship funds attendance at the myCUmortgage Partner Conference.

This year's winner of the Tim Mislansky Belief Award was Mishion Payne of Homeland Credit Union in Chillicothe, Ohio. The award was established and named to honor Mislansky, the former president of myCUmortgage and now president and CEO of Wright-Patt Credit Union. The annual award recognizes an individual who exemplifies Mislansky's belief in the importance of living one's core values at work, at home and in the community.

Taking part in the 2026 Partner Conference were 77 individuals representing 27 credit unions from across the United States. The conference, which was aptly themed Cruising Into Mortgage Success: Charting the Course for Growth, Opportunity & Smarter Lending, provided attendees with the latest news, trends and techniques in the mortgage industry as well as the opportunity to exchange information with fellow credit union mortgage representatives and network with industry leaders.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage obsession, visit .

For more information, contact:

Bob Sadowski, APR

877.912.8009 x7276

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