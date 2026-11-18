MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Omada Health, WellDoc, 2Morrow, Propeller Health and Pear Therapeutics, covering digital therapies, technology advances, product launches and acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Therapeutics Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital therapeutics market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare systems increasingly adopt software-based treatments, remote patient monitoring, and personalized digital care. The market is projected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2025 to $14.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%.

Historic growth has been supported by rising smartphone penetration across healthcare settings, wider acceptance of digital health solutions, expanding telemedicine services, early regulatory approvals, and the increasing burden of chronic diseases. These factors have encouraged healthcare providers, patients, payers, and technology companies to integrate clinically validated digital interventions into conventional care pathways.

Looking ahead, the digital therapeutics market is forecast to reach $38.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 28.3%. Growth is expected to be driven by stronger reimbursement support, rising demand for personalized digital treatment, continued development of artificial intelligence-powered platforms, and greater collaboration between healthcare providers and technology businesses. An increased focus on preventive healthcare is also creating opportunities for digital solutions that support earlier intervention and long-term patient engagement.

Key digital therapeutics market trends include the adoption of software-based therapeutic solutions, integration with wearable health devices, increased use of remote patient monitoring platforms, and expansion of evidence-based digital care programs. Healthcare organizations are also prioritizing personalized treatment pathways that use patient-generated data to improve engagement, monitor progress, and support measurable clinical outcomes.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases remains a major market driver. Digital therapeutics can support ongoing disease management, encourage behavioral change, and extend treatment access beyond traditional clinical environments. In March 2025, the UK Office for Health Improvement & Disparities reported that GP-recorded type 2 diabetes prevalence among adults aged 17 and older in England reached 7.0% in March 2024, compared with 6.8% in March 2023. The increase highlights the need for scalable treatment options that complement existing medical care and help patients manage long-term health conditions.

Technological innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape, with companies developing prescription-only digital behavioral therapies intended to improve accessibility, strengthen patient engagement, and deliver clinically validated results. In July 2023, Better Therapeutics launched AspyreRx, formerly known as BT-001, for patients with type 2 diabetes. The 90-day, self-paced smartphone program includes weekly cognitive behavioral therapy lessons, personalized goal setting, and tools for tracking blood glucose and lifestyle data. Clinical trials associated with the platform demonstrated sustained reductions in HbA1c, improvements in weight, and enhanced quality-of-life outcomes.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting market consolidation and portfolio expansion. In July 2023, Big Health acquired Limbix for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Big Health's portfolio, which includes Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety, through the addition of Limbix's SparkRx and another therapy in development for teenage anxiety. The acquisition reflects growing industry interest in broadening digital treatment options across behavioral and mental health categories.

North America was the largest region in the digital therapeutics market in 2025, supported by advanced digital health infrastructure, investment activity, regulatory progress, and strong adoption of technology-enabled care. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Software; Devices

2) By Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumers (B2C)

3) By Application: Preventive Applications; Treatment Or Care-Related Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications; Web-Based Platforms; Digital Therapeutics Software

2) By Devices: Wearable Devices; Biosensors; Digital Therapeutic Devices

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Propeller Health

Pear Therapeutics

Canary Health Inc.

Noom Health Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs

Better Therapeutics

Happify Health

Kaia Health

Medtronic plc

Teladoc Health Inc.

Fitbit Health Solutions

EMulate Therapeutics

BigHealth

DarioHealth

IQVIA

JOGO Health

SilverCloud Health

Biofourmis Inc.

Prosoma

Virta Health Corp.

One Drop Inc.

Lark Health

Xealth CogniFit Ltd.

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