MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners has launched an ETF class for the Artisan Focus Fund and Artisan Select Equity Fund. The ETF class will hold interests in the same Fund and participate in the same underlying portfolio as the Fund's mutual fund classes. Investors across all share classes will benefit from the same investment team, investment philosophy, portfolio construction and security selection process.

“Clients increasingly value the flexibility and convenience of ETFs without compromising on active management or investment excellence,” said Jason Gottlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artisan Partners.“The introduction of ETF share classes seeks to allow us to better meet clients' needs by expanding access to our established investment capabilities through a vehicle that aligns with their preferences.”

Artisan Partners expects to continue expanding its ETF offerings, with additional launches contemplated for the Artisan Global Equity Fund and Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund, among other potential opportunities.

“This is an exciting moment for Artisan and an important step in the continued evolution of our business,” Mr. Gottlieb added.“One of our strategic priorities is modernizing how we deliver our investment capabilities to clients, remaining vehicle agnostic and focused on providing efficient access to our differentiated, high value-added investment strategies.”

The ETF classes will trade on NYSE Arca under the following ticker symbols:



Artisan Focus Fund: APFS Artisan Select Equity Fund: APNX

For more information, visit artisanpartners.com.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global multi-asset investment platform focused on providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. For more than 30 years, we have built our business around a simple idea: exceptional investment talent-supported by the right structure-can drive superior long-term results. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment franchises oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.454.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Mutual fund class shares (“mutual fund class”) and ETF class shares (“ETF class”) are offered by certain Funds. The Funds are actively managed and do not seek to replicate the performance of an index. Performance, expenses and the manner in which shareholders buy and sell shares will differ between the ETF and mutual fund classes. Please see the applicable prospectus for additional information.

ETFs expose their shareholders to the risks associated with the assets in which the ETF invests, including loss of principal. The ETF class of each Fund trades on a national securities exchange (each, an“Exchange”) at prices at, above or below the Fund's most recent NAV. ETF class shares are not individually redeemable and may be purchased or redeemed directly with a Fund only in creation units by authorized participants. When buying or selling ETF class shares of a Fund through a broker, an investor will likely incur a brokerage commission and other charges. In addition, investors may incur the cost of the“bid/ask spread”; that is, the difference between what investors are willing to pay for the ETF class shares (the“bid” price) and the price at which they are willing to sell the ETF class shares (the“ask” price). Although each Fund's ETF class shares are listed on the Exchange, there can be no assurance that an active, liquid or otherwise orderly trading market for the ETF class shares will be established or maintained. Each Fund that offers an ETF class also offers mutual fund share classes. Because all share classes of a Fund invest in the same portfolio, transactions through one class could generate portfolio transaction costs and tax consequences for shareholders in other classes.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. A portfolio's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations may limit the investment opportunities available and, as a result, the portfolio may forgo certain investment opportunities and underperform portfolios that do not consider ESG factors. Non-diversified portfolios may invest larger portions of assets in securities of a smaller number of issuers and performance of a single issuer may have greater impact to the portfolio's returns. Use of derivatives may create investment leverage and increase the likelihood of volatility and risk of loss in excess of the amount invested. High portfolio turnover may adversely affect returns due to increased transaction costs and creation of additional tax consequences. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets. Value or growth securities may underperform other asset types during a given period. These risks are discussed in the prospectus. Please read it carefully before you invest or send money.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

© 2026 Artisan Partners. All rights reserved.

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