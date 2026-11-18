MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Ergotron, Loctek, Humanscale, Workrite Ergonomics, Fellowes. Profile covers sit-stand monitor arm products, trends, applications and regions.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sit-Stand Monitor Arm Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sit-stand monitor arm market is projected to maintain strong growth as organizations and individuals invest in ergonomic, flexible and space-efficient workstation solutions. The market is expected to increase from $1.97 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $2.83 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Historical growth in the sit-stand monitor arm market has been supported by greater awareness of workplace ergonomics, increased adoption of computer workstations and continued investment in office automation. Employers have also placed greater emphasis on employee comfort and productivity, while the expansion of commercial office space has created additional demand for adjustable monitor mounting systems.

Future market growth is expected to be driven by the continued adoption of hybrid working arrangements and the rising use of adjustable monitor arms in home offices. Demand for multi-monitor configurations is also increasing as professionals seek more efficient digital workspaces for communication, data analysis, creative work and other screen-intensive activities. Healthcare and educational facilities are creating further opportunities for monitor arm manufacturers as these sectors modernize workstations and shared technology environments.

The expansion of remote and hybrid work remains a significant growth driver for the sit-stand monitor arm market. Flexible workplace policies have encouraged employees to improve workstation comfort in both corporate and residential settings. Sit-stand monitor arms help users adjust display height, tilt, swivel and positioning when moving between seated and standing postures. These capabilities can improve viewing alignment, reduce workstation clutter and support more adaptable working environments.

Remote working patterns continue to demonstrate the importance of effective home-office equipment. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the proportion of working adults in Great Britain who worked from home increased from 38% in 2022 to approximately 40% in 2023. Sustained demand for flexible work arrangements is expected to encourage further spending on ergonomic office accessories, including adjustable monitor arms and sit-stand desk equipment.

Prominent sit-stand monitor arm market trends include growing interest in multi-display mounting solutions, articulating designs and durable lightweight materials. Aluminum is gaining attention because it can provide structural strength while supporting streamlined product designs. Integrated cable management, smooth gas-spring mechanisms and broader adjustment ranges are also becoming important product features. Manufacturers are increasingly developing solutions that balance stability, ease of movement, workspace organization and compatibility with different desk configurations.

Product innovation is strengthening competition across the ergonomic workspace market. In December 2025, BenQ introduced its BSH and BDH Monitor Arms for single- and dual-display applications. The products offer height, tilt, swivel and rotation adjustments, along with gas-spring mechanisms designed to maintain stable monitor positioning. Integrated cable management supports cleaner workspaces, while flexible display adjustment helps users create sit-stand workstation configurations suited to changing tasks and working postures.

Partnerships focused on accessibility and inclusive employment are also influencing the wider ergonomic workspace sector. In April 2025, Kensington partnered with The Chicago Lighthouse, an organization serving blind, visually impaired, disabled and veteran communities. The collaboration supports employment opportunities and accessibility programs while complementing Kensington's portfolio of ergonomic workspace solutions. Such initiatives reflect a broader industry focus on inclusive workplace participation, assistive technology and accessible workstation design.

Sustainability is expected to play a growing role in product development through 2030. Suppliers are focusing on lightweight, durable materials that can extend product life while reducing material use and transportation requirements. As businesses assess the environmental impact of workplace equipment, monitor arm manufacturers that combine ergonomic performance, durability and efficient material selection may be positioned to capture additional demand.

North America was the largest region in the sit-stand monitor arm market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single Monitor Arms; Dual Monitor Arms; Multi-Monitor Arms

2) By Material: Aluminum; Steel; Plastic; Other Materials

3) By Mounting Type: Clamp Mount; Grommet Mount; Wall Mount; Other Mounting Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

5) By Application: Commercial Offices; Home Offices; Healthcare; Education

Subsegments:

1) By Single Monitor Arms: Desk Mounted; Clamp Mounted; Grommet Mounted; Wall Mounted; Articulating; Rigid

2) By Dual Monitor Arms: Desk Mounted; Clamp Mounted; Grommet Mounted; Side-by-Side; Stacked; Articulating

3) By Multi-Monitor Arms: Desk Mounted; Clamp Mounted; Grommet Mounted; Pole Mounted; Three-Monitor; Four-Monitor; Six-or-More Monitor

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Sit-Stand Monitor Arm market report include:



Ergotron

Loctek

Humanscale

Workrite Ergonomics

Fellowes

Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Herman Miller

Mount-It!

Atdec

Innovative Office Products

North Bayou

Varidesk

Chief Manufacturing

Kensington

Steelcase

Highgrade Tech. Co. Ltd.

FlexiSpot

AmazonBasics

VIVO 3M Company.

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