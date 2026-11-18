Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Therapeutics DTX for Mental Health Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital therapeutics (DTx) for mental health market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers, patients, insurers, and regulators increasingly embrace clinically validated software-based treatments. The market is projected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2025 to $5.82 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by limited access to traditional psychiatric care, persistent stigma surrounding mental health treatment, reliance on in-person therapy, and a shortage of scalable treatment options. These challenges have increased demand for accessible digital mental health solutions that can complement established care pathways and reach patients regardless of location.

The digital therapeutics for mental health market is forecast to reach $12.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the rising global prevalence of mental health disorders, wider acceptance of digital treatment solutions, expanded insurance coverage, stronger regulatory validation, and increased integration of artificial intelligence into personalized therapy programs.

Key digital therapeutics market trends include the adoption of AI-powered conversational therapy tools for real-time support and the growth of mobile cognitive behavioral therapy applications for anxiety and depression management. Personalized platforms designed for specific psychiatric conditions are also gaining traction. Other important developments include remote patient monitoring for continuous mental health tracking and gamified neurocognitive training intended to improve engagement and treatment adherence.

The increasing prevalence of mental health disorders remains a major catalyst for market growth. Economic instability, social isolation, chronic stress, and demanding work environments are contributing to higher levels of anxiety, depression, and related behavioral health concerns. Digital therapeutics offer evidence-based interventions that can help monitor, manage, and treat these conditions while improving access to care.

Recent data underscores the growing need for scalable mental healthcare. In May 2024, the American Psychiatric Association reported that 43% of adults experienced higher anxiety levels in 2024, compared with 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. This sustained increase is encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt digital mental health technologies that can support patients between clinical visits and extend services to underserved populations.

Product innovation is accelerating as developers focus on prescription digital therapeutics that improve depression management, enhance patient engagement, and support evidence-based treatment. In August 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. launched Rejoyn, the first FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic used as an adjunctive treatment for symptoms of major depressive disorder in adults aged 22 and older who are already taking antidepressant medication. The smartphone application combines cognitive emotional training with therapeutic lessons to support treatment and improve longer-term patient outcomes.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In July 2023, Big Health Inc. acquired Limbix Health Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expanded Big Health's digital mental health portfolio for adolescents and young adults through the integration of SparkRx, Limbix Health's prescription digital therapeutic platform. The transaction strengthened Big Health's ability to deliver evidence-based solutions for depression and behavioral health conditions across younger patient populations.

North America was the largest region in the digital therapeutics (DTx) for mental health market in 2025, supported by established digital health infrastructure, significant investment, regulatory progress, and growing demand for remote behavioral healthcare. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy Type: Conversational Artificial Intelligence Or Chatbot Therapeutics; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Based Digital Therapeutics; Mindfulness And Meditation Based Therapeutics; Neurocognitive Training Therapeutics; Behavioral Activation Therapy; Dialectical Behavioral Therapy; Psychoeducation And Self Guided Therapy; Exposure Therapy Platforms

2) By Age Group: Geriatric; Pediatric; Adolescent; Adult

3) By Delivery Mode: Mobile Applications; Web Based Platforms; Wearable Devices; Software As A Service; Virtual Reality

4) By Application: Behavioral Coaching And Wellness Management; Treatment And Care Management; Preventive Mental Healthcare; Relapse Prevention; Symptom Monitoring And Tracking; Medication Adherence Support; Remote Psychiatric Monitoring

5) By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Corporate Wellness Programs; Individuals

Subsegments:

1) By Conversational Artificial Intelligence Or Chatbot Therapeutics: Crisis Intervention Chat Systems; Text Based Emotional Support Platforms; Voice Enabled Therapy Assistants; Artificial Intelligence Counseling Applications; Mood Tracking Chat Platforms; Virtual Mental Wellness Coaches

2) By Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Based Digital Therapeutics: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapy Platforms; Depression Management Applications; Anxiety Management Applications; Insomnia Treatment Platforms; Stress Management Programs; Substance Use Recovery Applications

3) By Mindfulness And Meditation Based Therapeutics: Mindfulness Coaching Systems; Guided Meditation Applications; Breathing Exercise Platforms; Sleep Relaxation Programs; Stress Reduction Applications; Emotional Wellness Platforms

4) By Neurocognitive Training Therapeutics: Focus Improvement Therapeutics; Attention Enhancement Programs; Memory Improvement Platforms; Cognitive Rehabilitation Applications; Brain Training Games; Executive Function Training Systems

5) By Behavioral Activation Therapy: Behavioral Crisis Management Platforms; Activity Scheduling Platforms; Motivation Enhancement Applications; Depression Recovery Programs; Goal Tracking Systems; Habit Formation Therapeutics

6) By Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: Behavioral Crisis Management Platforms; Emotional Regulation Platforms; Distress Tolerance Applications; Mindfulness Skills Training Systems; Interpersonal Effectiveness Programs; Self Harm Prevention Therapeutics

7) By Psychoeducation And Self Guided Therapy: Self Care Management Applications; Mental Health Learning Platforms; Self Assessment Applications; Guided Therapy Modules; Emotional Awareness Programs; Patient Education Systems

8) By Exposure Therapy Platforms: Panic Disorder Management Applications; Virtual Reality Phobia Treatment Systems; Anxiety Exposure Applications; Trauma Recovery Platforms; Social Anxiety Therapy Systems; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Exposure Programs

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

