Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Food Fraud Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Testing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food fraud deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market is experiencing strong growth as regulators, food manufacturers, retailers, and laboratories increase their focus on product authenticity, food safety, and supply chain transparency. The market is projected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2025 to $1.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

By 2030, the food fraud DNA testing market is forecast to reach $2.1 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%. Historical growth has been supported by rising incidents of food adulteration, stronger enforcement of food-labeling regulations, expanding international food trade, advances in molecular biology, and increasing consumer awareness of ingredient authenticity.

Future market expansion is expected to be driven by demand for transparent food supply chains, wider adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), and stricter genetically modified organism and allergen testing requirements. Investment in food safety infrastructure and growing demand for rapid, portable DNA testing solutions are also expected to support the market through 2030.

Key food fraud DNA testing market trends include the increased use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based authentication, greater demand for species-level identification in meat products, and the expansion of outsourced DNA testing services. Laboratories and food businesses are also implementing real-time testing workflows and multiplex DNA testing panels to improve speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

Rising food safety concerns remain a major market driver. The globalization of food supply chains has increased the complexity of production, processing, transportation, and distribution networks, making product traceability and quality control more challenging. DNA testing enables organizations to verify ingredient authenticity, identify species, detect adulteration, and reduce risks associated with contamination, mislabeling, undeclared allergens, and ingredient substitution.

The growing incidence of foodborne illness further reinforces the need for reliable testing systems. According to the European Food Safety Authority, 148,181 cases of campylobacteriosis were reported in 2023, equivalent to 45.7 cases per 100,000 people. The notification rate increased by 4.3% compared with 2022, highlighting the continued importance of food safety monitoring and robust verification procedures.

Technology innovation is strengthening the capabilities of the food fraud DNA testing market. Companies are developing rapid DNA-based speciation kits designed to enhance food integrity, improve supply chain traceability, and support quality assurance programs. In April 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. launched its ID-Check Speciation Solution, a real-time PCR method targeting mitochondrial DNA in food, feed, and environmental samples.

The solution supports the detection of bovine, chicken, duck, goat, horse, sheep, swine, and turkey species. Its duplex detection system includes an internal amplification control to help prevent false-negative results. The kits can deliver results in less than two hours, supporting raw material verification and production-line cleaning assessments. Detection limits reach as low as 0.001%, with limits of 0.01% for chicken and swine.

Strategic collaborations are also accelerating the development of portable and real-time food authenticity testing. In November 2023, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc partnered with biotechnology company WeNou to advance real-time genomic sequencing solutions. The collaboration is focused on developing and commercializing a rapid, portable nanopore sequencing test for untargeted DNA-based food authenticity verification. The technology is intended to detect food fraud involving multiple species in complex samples, potentially expanding access to faster on-site and laboratory-based analysis.

North America was the largest regional market for food fraud DNA testing in 2025, supported by established food safety regulations, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and widespread adoption of molecular testing technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as food production expands, regulatory oversight increases, and investment in testing capabilities rises.

The geographic coverage of the food fraud DNA testing market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Based Testing; Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS); DNA Barcoding; Isothermal Amplification Technologies; Other Technologies

2) By Testing Workflow: In-House Laboratory Testing; Outsourced Testing Services

3) By Target: Meat and Meat Products; Dairy Products; Cereals and Grains; Processed Foods; Fruits and Vegetables; Other Targets

4) By Application: Species Identification; Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing; Allergen Detection; Authentication; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Food Manufacturers; Retailers; Laboratories; Regulatory Bodies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polymerase Chain Reaction Based Testing: Conventional Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing; Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing; Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing; Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing; Nested Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing

2) By Next Generation Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing; Targeted Gene Panel Sequencing; Metagenomic Sequencing; Shotgun Sequencing; Amplicon Sequencing

3) By DNA Barcoding: Mitochondrial Gene Based Identification; Chloroplast Gene Based Identification; Ribosomal Gene Based Identification; Single Locus Barcoding; Multi Locus Barcoding

4) By Isothermal Amplification Technologies: Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification; Recombinase Polymerase Amplification; Strand Displacement Amplification; Helicase Dependent Amplification; Rolling Circle Amplification

5) By Other Technologies: Microarray Based Testing; Hybridization Based Detection; Gene Expression Profiling; High Resolution Melting Analysis; Biosensor Based Molecular Detection

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

