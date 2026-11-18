MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boise State and the credit union team up to help student-athletes prepare for careers and build leadership skills beyond football

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union turned Boise State University (BSU) Broncos' first downs into support beyond the field throughout the 2026 football season. Through the credit union's first down donation program, $13,500 has been raised for BroncoLife, a BSU program that helps student-athletes prepare for life after sports.

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“Football teaches teamwork, discipline and resilience, and BroncoLife helps athletes carry those strengths into their careers,” said Rob Brough, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“Every first down the Broncos earn gives us another opportunity to invest in these young people and the communities they will lead.”

How does the Mountain America first down donation program work?

For every first down the Broncos record during the 2026 season, Mountain America makes a donation to BroncoLife. The funds support programs that help student-athletes develop skills for success in the classroom, their careers and the community.

During the Nov. 14 game, Mountain America representatives presented a $13,500 check to BSU Associate Athletic Director Sara Whiles, Buster Bronco and other athletics staff. Since 2019, the credit union has donated more than $131,500 to BroncoLife.

Why does BroncoLife matter for BSU student-athletes?

“Mountain America has been a valued partner of BroncoLife for many years, and we are deeply grateful,” said Whiles.“Their commitment allows us to expand the targeted programming that helps our student-athletes prepare for life after sports.”

To learn more about Mountain America's work in the community, visit macu.com/newsroom.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

CONTACT: Contact:..., macu.com/newsroom