MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VEN seeks to track an equal-weighted, liquidity-capped index of Venezuelan Companies and Venezuela Exposed Companies, as the Index defines them

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teucrium, a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today launched the Teucrium Venezuela Future Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: VEN). Teucrium sees an opportunity for investors to become part of Venezuela's future history. Given the potential for an economic resurgence in Venezuela, the companies that already have business ties there stand to make a significant impact and could be among the first to benefit. VEN gives investors a way to own a basket of those companies through a single ETF.

The Fund seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the MarketVectorTM Venezuela Future Opportunities Index. The Index uses fixed rules to select two types of companies: Venezuelan Companies and Venezuela Exposed Companies.

A Venezuelan Company is defined as a company that meets at least one of three tests: it is incorporated in Venezuela; MarketVector, the index provider, classifies it as part of its Venezuela country universe; or it gets at least 50% of its revenue or related assets from Venezuela.

A Venezuela Exposed Company is defined as a company that meets at least one of these tests: it publicly reports revenue, assets or employees in Venezuela; it has a joint venture with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned oil company; it holds a license from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) or a claim on Venezuelan assets; or it has business operations in Venezuela.

“For much of the 20th century, Venezuela was the most prosperous country in South America, with a high standard of living and a vibrant economy deeply tied to global trade and international capital markets. The Venezuela of today finds itself in far different circumstances, but the underlying real assets that formed the foundation of that prosperity are still there, and evolving U.S. and domestic Venezuelan policies may open clearer pathways toward economic normalization,” said Sal Gilbertie, CEO of Teucrium.“There is still much that needs to happen for Venezuela to return to anything approaching what it once was. VEN gives investors a way to take a structured, informed view on that possibility.”

“The index does two things differently,” said Jake Hanley, Chief Growth Officer and Director of Investments at Teucrium.“It admits companies on their disclosed business in Venezuela, and it weights them equally, so a mid-cap services company's Venezuela business counts as much as a supermajor's. For investors who want to layer Venezuelan economic exposure on top of a core emerging markets allocation, VEN is a tool for doing it.”

The Fund is a 1940 Act ETF advised by Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC. Total annual fund operating expenses are 0.95%. For more information visit teucrium.com/ven.

About Teucrium

Teucrium is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused primarily on the agriculture and commodities sectors, with a growing lineup of crypto and thematic funds. The company also provides white-label ETF services that allow partners to create customized ETF products. For more information, visit

Important Disclosures and Risks

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by calling 877-376-0082 or visiting Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is new and has no operating history. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger share of its assets in a small number of issuers. To the extent the Index concentrates in the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry, so will the Fund, and the Fund's performance may be affected by changes in energy prices, supply and demand, regulation and geopolitical events. Investments in foreign securities and depositary receipts involve currency fluctuations, different regulatory and accounting standards, and less liquidity. Companies with operations in Venezuela and other emerging and Latin American markets face heightened political, economic, legal and regulatory risk, including expropriation, sanctions, trade restrictions and changes in government policy; changes in U.S. sanctions policy could affect which companies are eligible for the Index and could affect the Fund's performance. The Fund is not an investment in Venezuela itself and holds companies listed outside Venezuela whose businesses extend well beyond it. The Fund seeks to track the Index, and its returns may differ from the Index because of fees, expenses, trading costs and other factors. ETF shares trade like stocks, may trade at prices above or below net asset value, and are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund. Brokerage commissions and Fund expenses will reduce returns.

The MarketVectorTM Venezuela Future Opportunities Index is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH and has been licensed for use by the Fund. MarketVector does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the Fund and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly, and its composition changes at each review. Index constituents are not Fund holdings. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index.

Shares of the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium Venezuela Future Opportunities ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC, wholly owned by Teucrium Trading, LLC, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Trading, LLC or Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC.