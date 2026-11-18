Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Asset Tracking Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary asset tracking market is experiencing rapid growth as veterinary hospitals, clinics, livestock farms and animal care organizations invest in connected technologies to improve equipment visibility, inventory accuracy and operational efficiency. The market is projected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of veterinary infrastructure, rising procurement of medical equipment and increasing pressure to reduce inefficiencies caused by misplaced assets. Demand for greater inventory accountability has also encouraged veterinary facilities to move beyond manual tracking processes and adopt barcode- and spreadsheet-based systems. These technologies have provided a foundation for the transition toward more automated veterinary asset management platforms.

The veterinary asset tracking market is forecast to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, increasing demand for predictive maintenance, wider use of cloud-based veterinary management systems and the development of connected animal healthcare facilities. Regulatory requirements related to equipment traceability, compliance and accurate audit records are also expected to encourage adoption.

Major veterinary asset tracking market trends include real-time IoT monitoring, AI-powered equipment utilization analysis and cloud-based inventory management. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and GPS-enabled tags are increasingly being used to monitor high-value veterinary assets, while blockchain-based audit trails may strengthen compliance and equipment usage records. Together, these technologies can help veterinary organizations reduce losses, improve maintenance planning and ensure that critical equipment is available when required.

Livestock Farming Supports Market Expansion

The continued growth of livestock farming is creating greater demand for veterinary asset tracking solutions. Larger herds and more complex agricultural operations require accurate monitoring of animal health resources, veterinary equipment and asset locations. Effective tracking can support disease prevention, improve farm management and help veterinary teams respond more efficiently to animal health requirements.

Global demand for meat, milk and other animal-derived products continues to increase alongside population growth and changing dietary preferences. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, global chicken meat production is projected to rise by approximately 2% in 2026 to a record 109.6 million tons. U.S. production is expected to grow by around 1% to 22 million tons. This expansion highlights the need for scalable veterinary systems capable of supporting livestock health and production operations.

Rising Pet Ownership Increases Tracking Requirements

Expanding pet ownership is another important veterinary asset tracking market growth driver. A larger companion animal population increases demand for veterinary appointments, diagnostics, treatment and ongoing care. Clinics must therefore manage a growing volume of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, mobile equipment and other essential assets. Tracking platforms can improve equipment availability, support timely care and reduce operational disruptions.

Data from the American Pet Products Association indicated that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet in 2025, compared with 82 million in 2023. Dogs were present in 51% of households, representing approximately 68 million households, while cats were present in 37%, or roughly 49 million households. This expanding customer base is increasing pressure on veterinary providers to modernize their facilities and adopt more efficient asset management processes.

Veterinary Spending Encourages Technology Investment

Higher expenditure on animal healthcare is enabling clinics, hospitals and farms to invest in advanced veterinary asset tracking technology. Increased funding for disease surveillance, preventive care, diagnostics and veterinary infrastructure is particularly important as governments and healthcare organizations respond to zoonotic disease risks and broader animal welfare requirements.

Veterinary care spending in the United States, including pharmaceuticals and related products distributed through veterinary clinics, was projected by the American Animal Hospital Association to reach approximately $41.4 billion in 2025. Continued spending growth is expected to support the adoption of connected tracking tools that improve inventory control, equipment maintenance, asset utilization and day-to-day operational performance.

Regional Veterinary Asset Tracking Market Outlook

North America was the largest veterinary asset tracking market in 2025, supported by high veterinary expenditure, widespread pet ownership and strong adoption of digital animal healthcare technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as livestock production expands and veterinary infrastructure develops. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification; Barcode; Global Positioning System; Internet Of Things; Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Equipment Tracking; Inventory Management; Medication Tracking; Animal Identification; Other Applications

5) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Research Institutes; Animal Farms; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radio Frequency Identification Tags; Global Positioning System Trackers; Barcode Scanners; Sensors; Mobile Devices

2) By Software: Asset Management Software; Inventory Tracking Software; Fleet Management Software; Cloud-Based Platforms; Analytics Software

3) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Training Services; Consulting Services; Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

