HUDSON OAK Performance Collection

American flooring brand pairs a real oak and walnut surface with a high-density engineered core: the character of hardwood with the practicality of laminate.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HUDSON OAK, an American flooring brand operated by Hudson Oak LLC, today unveiled the Performance Collection, a line of engineered wood flooring that pairs a genuine oak or walnut surface with a high-density engineered core.

The character of hardwood, the practicality of laminate

Homeowners and designers have long faced a trade-off. Solid hardwood and parquet offer the depth and warmth of real wood, but at a higher cost and with more sensitivity to changes in humidity. Laminate and vinyl are practical and affordable, but their wood grain is a printed image.

The Performance Collection is designed to close that gap. The surface of every plank is genuine oak or walnut, so grain, tone and texture are natural and no two planks are alike. Beneath it, a high-density engineered core provides the stability and everyday practicality associated with laminate. The result uses about 1/30 of the hardwood of a 3/4-inch solid floor while keeping the look and feel of real wood underfoot.

"A floor is the one surface every room shares, and we believe it should be made of the material it shows," said Adam Krasinski, managing partner of HUDSON OAK. "With the Performance Collection, we are bringing the warmth and individuality of real oak and walnut to homes and commercial spaces, with a construction designed for everyday life."

Six finishes, two woods

The collection comes in six finishes. In oak: Dune, a light, warm oak with a soft golden undertone; Linen, a pale, airy oak with a gently whitened tone; Natural, oak in its familiar honey tone; and Smoked, a deep, smoky brown. In walnut: Natural Walnut, with its rich mid-brown tone and flowing figure, and Dark Walnut, a deeper tone with dramatic grain.

Built for homes and commercial spaces

Each plank pairs a 0.6 mm genuine oak or walnut surface with a high-density engineered core, an ultra-matte protective finish and a micro-bevel edge. The collection is TSCA Title VI compliant.

The Performance Collection is designed for heavy commercial traffic - for homes as well as offices, hospitality and retail spaces. Its international version is designed to meet up to use Class 33 under EN 14354:2026, the European standard for wood veneer floor coverings.

A fire-rated version for commercial projects with stricter fire-safety requirements is currently undergoing testing. The range continues with Signature and Reserve, constructions with thicker natural oak surfaces of 2.5 mm and 4 mm. Specifications are available at hudsonoak.

For designers, builders and retailers

Interior designers, architects, builders, remodelers, commercial specifiers and flooring retailers across the United States can learn about the HUDSON OAK Trade program and dealer network at hudsonoak.

Trade and dealer inquiries:....

Beyond the United States

HUDSON OAK's international expansion begins with Central Asia. Market details will be announced separately.

About HUDSON OAK

HUDSON OAK is an American flooring brand focused on natural wood aesthetics, contemporary design and engineered wood flooring for residential and commercial interiors. Named for the Hudson River valley, the brand's Performance Collection pairs a genuine oak or walnut surface with a high-density engineered core. HUDSON OAK is operated by Hudson Oak LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company. Learn more at hudsonoak.

Adam Krasinski, Managing Partner

Hudson Oak LLC

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HUDSON OAK Unveils Performance Collection of Genuine Oak and Walnut Engineered Flooring News Provided By Hudson Oak November 18, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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