DOC CARES is now accepting donations for its Finish Strong campaign benefiting Dreams Experience Academy.

The D.O.C., founder of DOC CARES & Dreams Experience Academy.

The D.O.C. Hip Hop Grandmaster Honor Helps Spotlight Dreams Experience Academy's Education-to-career-connected Programming in Music, Gaming, Media & Technology

- Tracy“The D.O.C.” CurryDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOC CARES announces the launch of its“Finish Strong” campaign, a year-end $300,000 fund raise for Dreams Experience Academy, headlined by a $100,000 lead gift from the legendary Snoop Dogg. Tracy“The D.O.C.” Curry, founder of DOC CARES, first previewed the initiative at this year's Paid In Full Foundation Awards in Las Vegas, where he received the organization's illustrious Grandmaster honor.Dreams Experience Academy provides students in grades seven through 12 with project-based learning, mentorship and career exposure across creative and technology fields. Its current curriculum uses video game development as a hands-on way for students to build communication, problem-solving, teamwork and other transferable skills, with additional pathways and programming being developed in areas including music, the creator economy and applied AI.“Too many young people grow up shaping culture without ever being shown the economic opportunities available to them,” said Curry.“Snoop and I know this better than most. Snoop's gift and our Finish Strong initiative will help us reach more students, in North Texas and beyond, with the skills, access and belief to see themselves not only participating in industries that shape culture, but eventually leading and owning within them.”“Finish Strong is about getting more students into the program now and proving how much further this model can go,” said Chris Gannett, founding president of DOC CARES.“Snoop's gift gives us real momentum heading into year-end, and every additional donation helps us serve more students while building toward a much larger footprint in 2027.”The Finish Strong campaign is designed to make each contribution tangible. A $2,500 gift supports one student for a full term while $10,000 supports four. Gifts begin at $250 to ensure any and all supporters can participate. Finish Strong comes as DOC CARES prepares to expand Dreams Experience Academy's reach in 2027 and beyond. Snoop's gift builds on early support from The T.D. Jakes Foundation, The Dallas Foundation, Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, and the Dallas Regional Chamber.DOC CARES is building Dreams Experience Academy in the open, sharing independently measured results as the program grows. Across three cohorts and seven site implementations, an independent evaluation by Big Thought Institute found that students rated the latest experience an 8.6 out of 10, the Academy's highest student-rated impact to date. Ninety-five percent of participants reported growth in communication, problem solving and teamwork.The Academy has connected students with professionals and organizations across entertainment, sports, gaming and media, with contributors and experiences involving Snoop, Dr. Dre, Erykah Badu, Dude Perfect, Dallas Mavericks and former executives from Marvel, American Idol and Sony Music.The Finish Strong Campaign runs through December 31, 2026. Donations can be made at: .More information is available at .About DOC CARES and Dreams Experience AcademyDOC CARES is a nonprofit social impact organization founded by hip-hop pioneer Tracy“The D.O.C.” Curry. Its flagship education-to-career initiative, Dreams Experience Academy, connects students in grades seven through 12 with project-based education, mentorship and workforce pathways across gaming, music, digital media, content production and technology. DOC CARES welcomes conversations with foundations, corporate partners and learning institutions interested in supporting or hosting the program.

Jacob Klein

Jake Ryan Consulting

+1 516-385-0959

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DOC CARES Launches $300,000 'Finish Strong' 2026 Year-end Campaign with $100,000 Lead Gift from Snoop Dogg News Provided By Jake Ryan Consulting November 18, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Technology



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