Qianjiang Optoelectronics (Qianjiang Power) unveils its next-generation "Flame Aegis" and "Winter Aegis" extreme-temperature passive LED drivers at the product launch event.

Built on a pioneering IC-free passive architecture, the new Flame Aegis and Winter Aegis LED power supplies conquer harsh industrial environments.

- Chao Teng, CEO at Qianjiang PowerNINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ningbo Qianjiang Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Qianjiang Optoelectronics" or "Qianjiang Power") today announced the global launch of its next-generation extreme-temperature power supplies: the "Flame Aegis" (high-temperature) and "Winter Aegis" (ultra-low temperature) series. Purpose-built to operate in ambient temperatures from 55°C up to 85°C, and from -45°C down to -65°C, this proprietary passive LED driver lineup eliminates the primary failure point in heavy industrial high bay lighting and cold-chain lighting retrofits.Eliminating Traditional Failure Points with Passive Power Supply TopologyUpgrading legacy lighting to LED in foundries, metallurgical plants, and deep-freeze warehouses has long been hindered by power supply vulnerability. Conventional switch-mode drivers rely on heat-sensitive electrolytic capacitors and cold-sensitive control ICs.Qianjiang Power overcomes these thermal bottlenecks through an innovative passive power supply architecture utilizing ceramic capacitors. By completely eliminating electrolytic capacitors, control ICs, optocouplers, transistors, and high-frequency switching loops, the physical failure paths under extreme thermal stress are eradicated.Solving the Toughest Industrial Lighting Challenges. Empowering High-Temp LED High Bay Lights ("Flame Aegis" Series): Engineered for 55°C to 85°C environments in steel mills, foundries, heat-treatment plants, and kiln workshops. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Qianjiang provides customized high temperature LED driver matching based on mounting locations, peak ambient heat, duty cycles, and LED load parameters.. Securing Ultra-Low Temp Cold Storage Lights ("Winter Aegis" Series): Designed for -45°C to -65°C operations in blast freezers, cold storage, and arctic infrastructure where "cold-soak" startup after a power outage is critical. In R&D testing, a luminaire powered by the Winter Aegis passive power supply was left unpowered in a -66.18°C chamber for 12 hours until completely frozen; upon restoring power, it ignited instantly without flickering.. Extreme Grid & Physical Resilience: Prior to commercialization, engineering prototypes survived brutal stress tests, including dry-ice startups, hot oil-bath operation, sustained 300V over-voltage input, rapid relay switching, high-voltage discharge impacts, and localized short-circuiting.8-Year Warranty & Ultra-Low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)In harsh industrial settings, a single luminaire failure incurs heavy costs in production downtime, scissor-lift rentals, and specialized labor. Backed by its component-reduced passive architecture-which boasts a calculated theoretical lifespan of 70 years-Qianjiang Power offers an 8-year warranty on both series. Field data demonstrates a cumulative 8-year return rate of less than 0.001% (10 PPM).Both the "Flame Aegis" and "Winter Aegis" series are now open for global project inquiries. Luminaire manufacturers, ESCOs, and industrial contractors can view detailed technical specifications for high-temp and low temperature LED power supply solutions at Qianjiang's official website, or contact the engineering team for custom thermal lighting designs.Environments may go to extremes, but your lighting should never quit.About Ningbo Qianjiang Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Qianjiang Power)Ningbo Qianjiang Optoelectronics (Qianjiang Power) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of passive LED drivers engineered for extreme cold, high heat, and harsh industrial environments. By eliminating electrolytic capacitors and complex IC control loops, Qianjiang delivers ultra-reliable, long-lifespan passive power solutions for global industrial lighting partners.

Jack Zhou

Ningbo Qianjiang Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

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Qianjiang Launches -65°C to 85°C Extreme Temperature LED Drivers for High Bay and Cold Storage Lighting News Provided By Ningbo Qianjiang Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. November 18, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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