Leading foreign currency exchange provider expands presence with new location in the largest mall in the United States.

Currency Exchange International (TSX:CXI)

- Matthew Schillo, Managing Director of Direct to ConsumerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI), a leader in foreign currency exchange services in the USA, today announced the opening of its newest branch at Mall of America, strengthening the company's retail footprint and enhancing access to foreign exchange services for travelers throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.Located within Mall of America, the new branch offers customers a convenient destination to buy and sell foreign currency, access a wide selection of international banknotes, and prepare for upcoming international travel.Mall of America welcomes more than 32 million visitors annually and serves as one of the nation's premier shopping, entertainment, and tourism destinations. The new CXI branch provides travelers, local residents, and international visitors with a secure and trusted option for their foreign currency exchange needs."Our new Mall of America location represents an exciting milestone for CXI as we continue to expand access to convenient foreign currency services in key travel and retail markets across the United States," said Matthew Schillo, Managing Director of Direct to Consumer. "With millions of visitors each year, Mall of America is an ideal location to serve customers preparing for international travel and those returning from trips abroad."Customers visiting the branch will have access to:.Foreign currency exchange for over 80 currencies.Competitive exchange rates.Immediate currency availability for many popular destinations.Currency buy-back services.Experienced foreign exchange specialistsThe Mall of America branch reflects CXI's ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are, providing a simple and secure way to obtain foreign currency before departure rather than searching for currency upon arrival.The new branch is now open and serving customers during regular Mall of America operating hours.For more information about Currency Exchange International and branch locations, visit .________________________________________About Currency Exchange InternationalCurrency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, , its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform ceifx.About Mall Of AmericaAt 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.________________________________________

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Currency Exchange International

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Currency Exchange International Opens New Branch at Mall of America® News Provided By Currency Exchange International November 18, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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