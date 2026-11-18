Company joins Blade Energy Partners-led project selected for up to $6.3M through DOE's SUPERHOT program to develop heat-resistant tech for reliable energy

- Bill Easter, CEO of SemplasticsOVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semplastics today announced it will bring its advanced ceramic technology to an innovative project aimed at unlocking the potential of superhot geothermal energy.The company is a partner on a Blade Energy Partners, Ltd. project, selected for award negotiations by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). Under the project, "Enabling Robust SHR Well Design and Construction," Semplastics will evaluate its ceramic foam as a thermal-insulating well liner for superhot geothermal reservoirs.Semplastics will develop and test its rigid, machinable zirconia-toughened alumina ceramic foam, as a thermal-insulating liner. This material pairs very low thermal conductivity and density with stability under rapid thermal shock.According to the DOE, SUPERHOT aims to more than triple the output of individual geothermal wells and could help deliver 10 to 20 gigawatts of baseload power by 2040."The heat that makes superhot geothermal so promising is the same heat that destroys conventional wells," said Bill Easter, CEO of Semplastics. "Our job is to put a ceramic barrier between that environment and the steel, so the well keeps producing for 15 years or more."The project is one of eight selected to receive up to a combined $30 million through ARPA-E's SUPERHOT program, which targets geothermal resources above 375 degrees Celsius and 22 megapascals. Led by Houston-based Blade Energy Partners, the team will develop and validate an integrated well system, including new alloys, ceramic liners and advanced cements, designed to maintain well integrity for more than 15 years.More information on the selected projects is available in ARPA-E's announcement and on the SUPERHOT program page.About SemplasticsSemplastics, based in Oviedo, Florida, supplies precision engineered components to several industries. X-MAT, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, produces lightweight, high-temperature, customized materials used to make high-performance components. Learn more at semplastics or x-materials.About Blade Energy PartnersSince its creation in 2000, Blade Energy Partners has completed more than 1,000 engineering, research and development, and operational projects across the oil, gas and geothermal industries. Its team of more than 80 engineers, scientists and project managers specializes in solving difficult, intractable problems. Learn more at blade-energy.

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

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Semplastics Joins DOE-Selected Project to Advance Superhot Geothermal Energy News Provided By Wellons Communications November 18, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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