Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

The band reveals the creative process and techniques behind their latest single ahead of their UK and European tour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CATCH THE YOUNG has released a series of instrument tutorials for their latest single, PARANOIA, through their official YouTube channel. In the videos, members KIHOON, SANI, JUNYONG, and JUNGMO demonstrate their individual instrument techniques, breaking down key sections of the song from the intro to the chorus. The members also share behind-the-scenes stories from the recording process, revealing the creative decisions and efforts that went into bringing PARANOIA to life.JUNYONG, the band's keyboardist, shares how PARANOIA initially sounded like video game background music before the members worked together to develop the band's signature sound. Bassist SANI reveals that he re-recorded his parts using a five-string bass to achieve a better sound, while guitarist KIHOON demonstrates his guitar solo at a slower tempo and explains how multiple guitars were used during recording. KIHOON also promised to gift a guitar to a fan who uploads a full performance cover of PARANOIA. Drummer JUNGMO discusses his first attempt at playing with a double bass drum pedal and the challenges of coordinating the drum and bass parts to create a cohesive sound.Following the release of PARANOIA and the instrument tutorials, CATCH THE YOUNG will embark on their UK and European tour, CATCH THE YOUNG 2026 EUROPE TOUR IGNITE EVOLVE, in partnership with European live performance platform FRONTROW. The tour will kick off in London at The Steel Yard on November 22nd, followed by Manchester at The Bread Shed on November 24th, Birmingham at The Castle & Falcon on November 25th, Amsterdam at ZONNEHUIS on November 27th, and Frankfurt at ZOOM on November 29th. The tour will give European audiences the opportunity to experience the band's new music live.ABOUT CATCH THE YOUNGCATCH THE YOUNG is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre 'youth pop-rock,' encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band's strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next-generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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CATCH THE YOUNG SHARES INSTRUMENT TUTORIALS AND BEHIND-THE-SCENES STORIES FOR PARANOIA News Provided By Helix Publicity November 18, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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