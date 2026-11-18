MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated 12 urban infrastructure and development projects completed at a total cost of Rs 174.97 crore, besides laying the foundation stones for two projects aimed at enhancing the green cover along the approach to Chennai International Airport.

The projects, inaugurated from the Secretariat, were implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Directorate of Municipal Administration and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for a park near Chennai airport and a 5.30-km-long green corridor extending from the Kathipara junction in Guindy to the airport entrance.

The two projects will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 11.15 crore.

Among the major projects inaugurated under the Greater Chennai Corporation were the rejuvenated Kadapakkam lake in Manali, developed at a cost of Rs 33 crore, a waste transfer station at Thattankulam in Pulianthope, constructed at Rs 35 crore, and an integrated water absorption park at Mathur.

Eight projects implemented by the Directorate of Municipal Administration at a combined cost of Rs 73.64 crore were also inaugurated. These included an onion market at Mattuthavani in Madurai, a modern vegetable market in Virudhachalam, an additional building at the Tittakudi Government Hospital and new bus terminals at Ranipet, Srivilliputhur and Kumarapalayam.

A sports stadium in Pollachi and drinking water infrastructure development works in Vellakovil were also opened for public use.

In a significant initiative towards sustainable water management, CM Vijay inaugurated a sewage treatment plant at Kotturpuram in Chennai, established at a cost of Rs 4 crore under Amazon's corporate social responsibility programme.

The facility, constructed on 6,000 square feet of land provided by the Water Resources Department near the confluence of the Buckingham Canal and Adyar River, can treat one million litres of wastewater daily.

Equipped with advanced biological treatment and filtration technologies, the plant will supply treated water for groundwater recharge and maintenance of nearby parks, roadside vegetation and trees.

Amazon has funded the entire capital expenditure and will bear the operational and maintenance costs for ten years.

Meanwhile, senior officials presented the Chief Minister with an award conferred on the Greater Chennai Corporation by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for promoting non-motorised transport infrastructure, pedestrian facilities and road safety along Khader Nawaz Khan Road.