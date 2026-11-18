MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has distanced itself from MLA Rohit Pawar's recent allegations accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding the owner of the aviation company linked to the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, NCP-SP working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule clarified that Rohit Pawar's remarks reflected his personal views rather than the official position of the party.

“The stance taken by MLA Rohit Pawar regarding Ajit Pawar's plane crash is his personal view and has no connection with the Nationalist Congress Party,” Sule said, adding that he had not convened the press conference on the party's behalf and that his statements should not be construed as party policy.

When asked about the technical questions raised by Rohit Pawar concerning the crash, Sule noted that she had not watched his entire press conference and was relying solely on newspaper reports.

“I am not an expert enough to comment on technical matters in the aviation sector. There are many experts in this country. Therefore, we must all wait for the official report in this matter. A demand regarding this report has also been made to the country's Home Minister by the Chief Minister,” she stated.

The controversy stems from a press conference on Monday in which Rohit Pawar displayed a photograph of CM Fadnavis alongside Raghav Sharma at the Jaipur wedding of Rohit Singh-son of VSR Ventures owner V.K. Singh-on November 21, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced. VSR Ventures operated the Learjet 45 that crashed in Baramati on January 28, killing NCP chief Ajit Pawar and four others.

Citing the photo, Rohit Pawar alleged close personal and financial links between individuals close to the Chief Minister and V.K. Singh's company.

Meanwhile, despite sharp criticism from the ruling BJP for dragging Fadnavis into the issue, Rohit Pawar stood by his remarks, asserting that his commitment remains to Ajit Pawar's memory and the people of Maharashtra.

“I will not reply to individuals who have surrendered their commitments to individuals,” he said.