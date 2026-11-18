MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC), beginning here on Thursday, will focus on environment-friendly road construction, climate-resilient infrastructure and new technologies.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Wednesday the four-day prestigious conference will bring together around 3,500 delegates, including road and highway experts, engineers, government officials and representatives from the infrastructure industry across the country.

He stated that this year's conference would focus on several emerging and important areas, including environment-friendly road construction, climate-resilient infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Technology, Electric Vehicles, modern transportation systems and innovative construction methodologies. A special panel discussion on "Right to Walk", highlighting every individual's right to safe pedestrian movement, will also be organised.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the conference. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Ministers from Telangana, Ministers from other States, Members of Parliament and other prominent personalities are expected to participate.

Addressing a press conference, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the government's primary objective was the overall development of Telangana. The State is working with everyone, irrespective of political differences, to accelerate development, he said.

The Indian Roads Congress, established in 1934, has played a significant role in the development of roads and bridges across the country, particularly in improving construction quality, road safety standards and the adoption of modern technologies. Hyderabad has hosted the IRC six times in the past. The conferences were held in 1938 (4th IRC), 1959 (23rd IRC), 1976 (36th IRC), 1987 (47th IRC), 1999 (59th IRC) and 2016 (77th IRC). The 85th edition will mark the seventh occasion that Hyderabad hosts this prestigious event and the second after the formation of Telangana State.

Following the inauguration, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will jointly review Telangana's road infrastructure and various major projects being undertaken by the State Government.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to strengthening road infrastructure, Minister Komatireddy said that ₹5,677 crore had been allocated for roads and bridges in the 2026–27 State Budget. He said that improved connectivity is essential to support the growing industrial, commercial and urban development across Telangana.

He stated that the Government is giving priority to several major infrastructure projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), expansion of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway, Hyderabad Elevated Corridor, Future City–Machilipatnam Port Greenfield Highway, development of NH-167, Karimnagar–Warangal Highway and rural road development under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

He said that completion of these projects will significantly improve connectivity between Hyderabad and other parts of the State, facilitate the expansion of industries, attract investments and generate employment opportunities. Better roads will also help farmers transport agricultural produce to markets more efficiently, enable industries to move goods with ease and reduce travel time and transportation costs for the general public.