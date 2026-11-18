MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) In a crackdown on the drug trade, the Ahmedabad City Police on Wednesday summoned around 951 people, including those previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, drug peddlers and suspected drug users, and warned them of stringent legal action if they continued to engage in narcotics-related activities.

The special drive was conducted at J D Nagarwala Stadium at the Shahibaug Police Headquarters, where the police issued warnings to the individuals against the sale, storage, transportation and consumption of illegal narcotic substances.

The operation involved the Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG), Zone-level Local Crime Branch teams, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Anti-Narcotics Wing.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said around 300 people who were drug addicts and continued to consume narcotics had also been called and warned.

"There are still around 300 people who are drug addicts and continue to consume drugs. All of them were called today and given a strict warning," Singhal told IANS.

He also warned police personnel against turning a blind eye to drug-related activities in their jurisdictions, saying that action would be taken against local police officers if they failed to act on information and outside agencies subsequently detected such offences.

"The DGP and Deputy Chief Minister have issued strict instructions that if the local police have information about drug-related activities but do not act on it, and an outside agency takes action while the local police conduct a nil panchnama or ignore the matter, action will also be taken against the local police inspector," he said.

Singhal added that any police officer or employee found involved in drugs in any capacity would face registration of a case and strict action.

"The performance of police station in-charges will also be assessed based on drug seizures in their jurisdictions, the number of drug addicts they help overcome addiction and the extent to which they succeed in dismantling drug networks," he said.

Giving details of the enforcement action, Singhal said that around 100 grams of ganja was recovered during a search of a house in Isanpur on Wednesday.

He also referred to a cough syrup case registered in Sarkhej during the campaign on Tuesday, adding that searches and checks at the residences of suspected individuals had been underway for the past two days.

During today's drive, the police explained to those summoned the legal and social consequences of drug trafficking and consumption, including the impact on individual health, family finances, social standing and the future of young people.

The police warned that anyone found repeating offences involving the illegal sale, storage or transportation of narcotic substances would face stringent action.

They also cautioned that properties allegedly acquired through the illegal drug trade, including those held in the names of family members, could be attached or frozen under applicable legal provisions.

The police further warned of preventive action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, where applicable.

"The objective is to curb the narcotics trade, prevent drug addiction among young people and encourage those affected by addiction to seek rehabilitation," officials added.