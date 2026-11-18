MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New channels across movies, music, ambience and sports on LG Channels give LG Smart TV users more to watch at no cost Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The collaboration brings together leading global content providers to further strengthen the LG Channels content ecosystem The new and upcoming additions are available for free on LG Channels through webOS, with no subscription required. LG Channels now offers more than 5,000 channels globally, including more than 80 live channels and 100+ on-demand options in the UAE.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – LG Channels, LG's exclusive free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, is expanding its entertainment lineup in the UAE with new content and channels from Rakuten TV, Stingray, and Red Bull TV. The additions will give viewers access to more premium movies, curated music and high-adrenaline action sports.

Building on the successful launch of LG Channels in the UAE in December 2025, where viewers already access over 80 live channels and 100+ on-demand titles in both Arabic and English ¬¬– LG Channels continues to establish itself as a premier destination for effortless entertainment discovery, offering viewers access to a growing selection of live and on-demand content.

A Growing Free Entertainment Ecosystem:

Rakuten TV: Set to launch Rakuten TV Top Movies and Rakuten TV Action on LG Channels in the UAE later this year, bringing global blockbusters and high-energy action films, designed for movie lovers. Stingray: Elevating the audio-visual experience through curated music and ambient channels, the launch features diverse genres like Arabic Classics, Classic Rock, and Today's K-Pop. It also offers immersive video channels such as ZenLIFE and Naturescape, as well as Moodscapes-an ambient solution that turns idle screens into a continuous visual experience. Red Bull TV:“Red Bull TV: Brings audiences closer to extraordinary sports, culture and real-life stories through live global events, original series, films and documentaries.”

Today, LG Channels provides access to more than 5,000 channels across 37 countries worldwide. In the UAE, LG Channels offers a tailored mix of local and international programming across news, entertainment, lifestyle, sports and children's content. The latest partnerships further enrich this content offering across key passion points, marking an important milestone in the continued expansion of LG Channels' content ecosystem in the UAE.

What is FAST?

FAST stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV. It offers a viewing experience similar to traditional television, with channels streaming live or on a schedule, but delivered over the internet and available at no cost to viewers.

Users can simply turn on their LG Smart TV and access LG Channels to browse a wide lineup of channels covering a variety of interests. Short advertising breaks help support the content, With no subscriptions to manage and no additional devices required, making FAST an easy and convenient way to discover new entertainment or enjoy familiar favourites.

Value Beyond Hardware

LG Channels continues to expand its content lineup in the UAE through strong content partnerships, giving viewers a growing selection of live and on-demand entertainment.

About LG Channels:

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste

The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more.

Operating over 5,000 channels in 37 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide.

The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs.

About webOS platform:

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade in 190 countries, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gaming Portal, LG Gallery+, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.