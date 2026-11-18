LG Channels Expands Free Channel Offering In The UAE With Rakuten TV, Stingray And Red Bull TV
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New channels across movies, music, ambience and sports on LG Channels give LG Smart TV users more to watch at no cost Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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The collaboration brings together leading global content providers to further strengthen the LG Channels content ecosystem
The new and upcoming additions are available for free on LG Channels through webOS, with no subscription required.
LG Channels now offers more than 5,000 channels globally, including more than 80 live channels and 100+ on-demand options in the UAE.
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Rakuten TV: Set to launch Rakuten TV Top Movies and Rakuten TV Action on LG Channels in the UAE later this year, bringing global blockbusters and high-energy action films, designed for movie lovers.
Stingray: Elevating the audio-visual experience through curated music and ambient channels, the launch features diverse genres like Arabic Classics, Classic Rock, and Today's K-Pop. It also offers immersive video channels such as ZenLIFE and Naturescape, as well as Moodscapes-an ambient solution that turns idle screens into a continuous visual experience.
Red Bull TV:“Red Bull TV: Brings audiences closer to extraordinary sports, culture and real-life stories through live global events, original series, films and documentaries.”
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