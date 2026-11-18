MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With a direct presence in the United Arab Emirates, the company supports hotels and hotel groups in optimising distribution, commercial performance and profitability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, November 2026 – Blastness, a company founded in Italy in 2004 that specialises in developing technology, services and strategic consulting for hospitality, announces the launch of its operations in the Middle East and the opening of a hub in Dubai. The move involved setting up a dedicated company, opening a local office and building a specialist team that is already operating on the ground.

With an established presence in the travel tech sector – more than 2,000 client properties, a booking system named the world's best by HotelTechReport in 2026 and a strong specialisation in the luxury segment – Blastness brings to the Middle East a model that combines innovative technology with tailored revenue management and digital marketing services in support of hotel development. Properties can thus identify new growth opportunities, optimise acquisition costs, improve the quality of their distribution and increase their profitability over the long term.

“With our direct presence in the United Arab Emirates, we are bringing to the region an approach built on more than twenty years of experience in Italy, the country with the highest concentration of independent accommodation properties in the world. It is precisely this variety of businesses and needs that led us to develop a complete, integrated offering, able to meet the specific requirements of each hotel: from booking and distribution systems to revenue management, from business intelligence to digital marketing.” Andrea Delfini, Founder & CEO of Blastness.

The launch of operations in the region has already led to the first collaborations, with SUHA Hospitality – a hotel group in the heart of Dubai – and Thirty Five West Bay Luxury Apartments – luxury suites overlooking the Doha skyline – confirming local operators' interest in models that combine data intelligence with consulting expertise to improve commercial performance and profitability.

“Being on the ground means working alongside hoteliers and turning each property's commercial objectives into concrete action. Our role is to support hotel teams in analysing performance, defining strategy and putting it into practice, with a constant focus on results. The Middle East market is evolving rapidly, and having a partner that covers a wide range of needs with specific services and continuously updated software is a significant competitive advantage for hotels.” Ahmed Fasad, Commercial Director Middle East & Africa of Blastness.

Blastness offers one of the most complete propositions in the travel tech sector for increasing direct sales and maximising revenue and margins, and it can meet the specific needs of each property by building tailored partnerships. The company invests constantly in technological innovation, developing tools that improve the booking experience and raise the direct channel's conversion rate. Alongside its solutions for market analysis and pricing strategy, it manages advertising campaigns through the Bid Management System, its proprietary system for optimising online advertising investment, which has helped the company establish itself in Italy as the top advertiser on Google in the Travel & Tech sector.

A further source of added value is Blastness Suite, the access point to all the systems developed in-house by Blastness, which connects their data and offers an immediate view of performance, enabling rapid, coordinated action on pricing, availability and distribution. Through interactive, intuitive dashboards, the Blastness Suite platform simplifies decision-making and combines strategic vision with operational speed.

This completeness is matched by a results-driven, win-win partnership model: Blastness invests in its clients' growth by tying its earnings to the achievement of their revenue targets. Through this formula, unique in the market, the company can contractually guarantee a return on investment. In addition, the option of running advertising campaigns on search engines and metasearch engines, at zero risk and with no fixed costs, allows hotels to enjoy greater online visibility immediately, with no upfront cost, and to pay only for the bookings generated.

The move into the Middle East responds to hoteliers' growing need to adopt ever more advanced management and commercial models, supported by advanced digital platforms, analytical capabilities and data-driven decision-making. Unlike traditional technology providers, Blastness works alongside independent hotels and hotel groups on their digital transformation journeys, helping them make the most of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and the evolution of distribution channels.

Dubai is a strategic hub from which to bring Blastness's unique and distinctive offering to the Middle East, North Africa, India and parts of Asia: the broadest range of systems and services for the hotel and accommodation sector, the integration of systems and data in interactive control panels, and training and consulting support, all delivered through business models based on return on investment and with a constant focus on growing clients' business and margins, as set out in the company's pay-off since its inception: Growing Your Business.

Blastness:

Blastness, an Italian travel tech company, is the leading one-stop shop for digital hotel development, providing technology, services and strategic consulting to more than 2,000 independent hotels, groups and chains.

Founded in 2004 by Andrea Delfini, Blastness has for over 16 years been the leading provider in Italy of CRS (Central Reservation System, for online sales and distribution) to 5-star hotels. With a team of more than 240 professionals, Blastness helps its clients maximise revenue, increase direct bookings from their official websites and reduce their dependence on OTAs (online travel agencies). In 2025, the company reached a value of production of more than €31 million, processing more than €2 billion in bookings through its systems. In summer 2026, the direct booking volume of its entire client base (31.5% of more than €1 billion) exceeded Booking's booking volume (31.1%), confirming the extraordinary potential of the direct channel for digitally advanced accommodation providers.

Blastness received major international recognition at the HotelTechAwards 2026, organised by HotelTechReport, the world's leading marketplace for hotel software: its Central Reservation System (CRS) was named the best hotel booking software in the world from among more than 200 international technology solutions, while two other Blastness systems, AIBE (Artificial Intelligence Booking Engine) and RMS (Revenue Management System), ranked in the global top 10 in their respective categories.