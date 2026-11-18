(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A fading after-hours gain, a strong dollar and slipping gold show confidence is still fragile. Today's Anthropic IPO pricing and the Fed minutes could set the tone. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | 18 November 2026

KEY TAKEAWAYS A muted reaction: NVIDIA's revenue of $115.8 billion and $130 billion guidance were both ahead of expectations, yet the early after-hours gain faded, Asian stocks gave back early advances and Europe is struggling at the open. Anthropic is the next test: its IPO is expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow. Gold under pressure: the metal has slipped below $3,800 as the dollar holds near a 19-month high and expectations of higher US rates weigh on it. Fed minutes later today: they could reinforce that pressure or give gold some room to recover.

A muted reaction to an exceptional quarter

Markets are struggling to build on NVIDIA's results this morning. The chipmaker reported $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue and guided for $130 billion next quarter, both ahead of expectations. Its shares rose in initial after-hours trading, but that gain faded as the night went on, while Asian stocks gave back early advances and Europe struggles to find momentum at the open.

This reaction could be read as a sign of market exhaustion: NVIDIA delivered another exceptional quarter, yet investors appear reluctant to chase the AI trade higher. However, it is too early to call a lasting change in sentiment, given the scale of the recent sell-off. There are also specific questions for NVIDIA, especially whether growth can remain strong through its leadership transition. Anthropic's IPO: the next test of appetite

Anthropic offers the next test of appetite, with its IPO expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow.

Strong demand and a firm first day of trading would suggest investors remain willing to back AI growth, even if they are becoming more selective.

- Daniela Hathorn

A weak reception would add weight to concerns that expectations across the sector have run ahead of what investors are prepared to pay. Gold slips as the dollar firms

The cautious mood is extending beyond equities. Gold has slipped below $3,800 as the dollar holds near a 19-month high and expectations of higher US rates weigh on the metal. The Fed's meeting minutes later today could reinforce that pressure or give gold some room to recover. What it means for the Gulf

Gold is closely watched across the Gulf, where it is both a retail favourite and a store of value, so a stronger dollar and higher US rate expectations matter locally. Most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar, so those rate expectations tend to carry through to local borrowing costs. The Fed minutes are due late tonight Gulf time (around 23:00 UAE time), and Anthropic's pricing is expected after the Gulf trading day, so the first regional reaction will come on Thursday.