India Launches First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant for Global Markets

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India's first commercial-scale plant for manufacturing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is ready and has received all the requisite approvals to start commercial production, said Indian Oil Corporation's chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney. According to Sahney, the facility stands prepared ahead of the likely SAF-jet fuel blending mandates for international flights starting from January. He noted that beyond meeting domestic blending requirements, India holds the opportunity to become a global production hub for the green fuel as airlines worldwide prepare to increase its usage in the coming years. Prime Minister's Office also acknowledged the development on the social media platform X. "India's first sustainable aviation fuel plant ready at IOC's Panipat refinery ahead of blending mandates," PMO India stated in its post.

SAF consists of specially processed aviation-grade hydrocarbons that are chemically similar to ATF and remain compatible with existing aircraft engines without altering fuel safety or performance. Derived from renewable feedstocks such as crops, biogenic residues, and waste materials, SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Before acceptance for aviation use, the fuel undergoes testing recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as per ASTM International standards.

To operationalise these targets, the government notified an amendment to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, via a notification dated April 17, 2026. This administrative measure brings ATF blended with SAF under the ambit of the ATF Control Order. Previously, ATF referred only to petroleum-based fuel meeting Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. The updated order expands this definition to include SAF co-processed alongside ATF as per IS 1571 in petroleum refineries, as well as SAF conforming to IS 17081 blended with ATF meeting IS 1571.

Under ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), whose mandatory phase begins in 2027, international flights must offset emissions above a baseline level. Using CORSIA-eligible fuel, which meets both BIS standards and CORSIA sustainability criteria, helps airlines reduce these offsetting requirements. Aligning with this framework, India has announced indicative SAF blending targets for international flights at 1 per cent in 2027, 2 per cent in 2028, and 5 per cent in 2030. Other nations have adopted similar measures to advance clean aviation. The European Union and the United Kingdom enforced a 2 per cent SAF blending mandate in 2025, scaling up to 6 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2050 in the EU, and 10 per cent by 2030 and 22 per cent by 2040 in the UK. Singapore requires 1 per cent SAF for international flights from 2026, rising to 3 to 5 per cent by 2030, while Japan targets 10 per cent by 2030 and the United States offers production incentives. Through these regulatory and infrastructure steps, India aims to reduce carbon emissions and establish itself within the global clean energy ecosystem.