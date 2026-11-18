

Waller said three straight months of 0.3% core CPI met the threshold he set for considering a half-point hike.

He said the Fed may need to reverse last year's three“insurance cuts,” potentially requiring“three hikes plus maybe some more.” Waller doesn't see AI as a bubble, but the Fed is examining banks' exposure to leveraged lending to AI firms.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday that a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in December may be necessary as inflation remains stubbornly above the central bank's target.

“You have to go 50 in December to put it in place and get it done,” Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman during an interview.

“I'm very concerned about inflation. It's headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out,” he added.

He pointed to three consecutive months of 0.3% core CPI inflation. In a November 10 speech, he had said a half-point hike should be considered if October's reading reached that level. Waller told CNBC that he had not expected the threshold to be met,“but it did.”

Inflation May Require Further Rate Hikes

The Fed governor said resilient consumer spending was encouraging businesses to treat 3% price increases as normal.“So you might need to shock people to say, wait a minute, 3% is not the number you should be thinking about going forward,” he said.

Waller also cited two oil shocks this year, saying oil prices did not appear likely to fall dramatically anytime soon. He noted that inflation had remained above the Fed's target for more than five years.

“We can't do this in like the next two years,” he said, adding that policymakers should first reverse the“three insurance cuts” from 2025, potentially requiring“three hikes plus maybe some more” to bring inflation down.

Why Fed Communication Matters For December

The Fed raised rates in September before holding its benchmark rate in the 3.75% to 4% range in October. Its next meeting is scheduled for December 8–9.

Waller said two quarter-point hikes in December and January could have effects on market pricing similar to a single half-point December move, but only with a credible signal of the second increase. in December. “You want to use communication as one of your tools,” Waller said, adding that the Fed should use it to“get the markets to help us do our job.”

Waller Rejects AI Bubble Concerns But Flags Bank Exposure

Talking about Anthropic's upcoming IPO and concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble, Waller called himself an AI optimist.

While he declined to comment on Anthropic's IPO pricing, he described AI as“a true technological change” that could transform work and everyday life, rejecting concerns that the sector was in a bubble.

“I don't think there's anything distorted or bubble-like in terms of how things are being priced,” Waller said, but cautioned that some AI companies might fail even if the technology succeeds. His main concern was banks' exposure to leveraged lending to AI firms.

Fed is examining that exposure to ensure banks are not put at risk by lending too much to AI companies, he told CNBC.

Stock Futures Rise

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday following Nvidia's better-than-expected earnings, with Nasdaq-100 futures gaining 0.7% and S & P 500 futures adding 0.4%. Dow futures edged up 25 points, or 0.1%, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA). Sentiment around the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was 'bullish'.

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