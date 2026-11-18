Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer Explores New Dynamics In Modern Marriages

The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was released on Wednesday, giving audiences a glimpse of a family drama that looks at love, marriage and changing family roles from a different perspective. Best known for his films centred on family relationships and romance, Barjatya returns to a familiar setting but with a few changes. This time, the story moves away from the usual idea of a bride moving into her husband's home, as the trailer shows a husband moving into his wife's house after marriage. The film also puts its female lead at the centre of the relationship, with her having a say in important decisions about their future. It looks at how couples can build a life together without having to choose between their respective families.

Ayushmann and Sharvari share screen space as a couple whose relationship moves from dating to marriage. Their chemistry is one of the main attractions of the trailer. A dialogue from the film,“Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”, gives a glimpse of its take on love and the things people are willing to do for it. The film also brings together a large supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Music has also been an important part of the film's promotions. The songs have been gaining attention, with 'Jhumka Patola' crossing one million views. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.