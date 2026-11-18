

The proposal showed officials are looking at ways to discourage use ​of Chinese AI through a "name and shame" campaign, according to Reuters.

The plan is intended to discourage reliance on Chinese AI without imposing new restrictions. The report added that it is not clear whether the idea is gaining traction or would become a formal rule.

Companies including Airbnb (ABNB) could be required to publicly disclose their use of Chinese artificial intelligence models under a plan the Trump administration is reportedly considering.

The Treasury Department and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have discussed requiring companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI models on their websites, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposal could affect companies such as Airbnb, which reportedly uses Alibaba's (BABA) Qwen model to power an AI customer service agent.

ABNB stock edged 0.6% lower in pre-market trade, while BABA stock fell around 0.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Airbnb remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around Alibaba trended in the 'extremely bullish' zone.

The White House, Airbnb, and Alibaba ​did not immediately respond to Stocktwits' requests for comment.

Trump Administration Weighs 'Name And Shame' Disclosure Plan

The proposal is intended to discourage U.S. companies from relying on Chinese AI without imposing new restrictions that could provoke pushback from the technology industry or Beijing, Reuters reported. The effort has been described as a“name and shame” campaign.

It remains unclear whether the idea has gained traction within the administration or will advance into a formal policy, according to the report.

So far, the administration has stopped short of imposing restrictions or penalties on Chinese AI companies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in July that the U.S. could sanction Chinese AI companies if they were found to have stolen intellectual property through distillation.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said in April that China was stealing intellectual property from U.S. AI labs on an“industrial scale.”

House Republicans Question Airbnb, DoorDash, Anysphere

The administration's discussions come amid a broader congressional push to examine U.S. companies' reliance on Chinese AI models.

Republican Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and John Moolenaar (R-MI), who chair the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Select Committee on China, respectively, launched an investigation this year into American companies' use of Chinese AI.

They sent letters to Airbnb, DoorDash (DASH) and Anysphere, the developer of the Cursor coding tool that SpaceX (SPCX) acquired.

Anysphere's Composer 2 coding model was built on a version of Kimi, an AI model developed by China's Moonshot AI. DoorDash co-founder Tony Xu has also said the company routes some tasks through Kimi as part of an internal system.

DASH stock edged 0.2% higher in pre-market trade and SPCX stock moved 0.5% higher. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DoorDash trended in 'bearish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around SpaceX was in the 'bullish' zone.

SpaceX and DoorDash ​did not immediately respond to Stocktwits' requests for comment.

Chinese Open-Weight Models Gain Traction In The U.S.

Chinese open-weight models have gained ground among U.S. companies partly because they cost less than products from OpenAI and Anthropic while offering competitive performance, according to Reuters.

Unlike closed models, open-weight models make their core components available for developers to download, modify, and deploy. That flexibility can make them attractive to companies seeking to build or customize AI tools without relying entirely on proprietary services.

Chinese models ranked as the three most-used on OpenRouter in October by token usage. The growing adoption has raised concerns among China hawks in Washington, who state that widespread use of models such as Kimi, DeepSeek and Qwen could make U.S. companies more dependent on Chinese AI technology.

U.S. alternatives in the open-weight market include Meta Platforms' (META) MuseGlimmer, Nvidia's (NVDA) Nemotron and Reflection AI's Beam.

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