

Target's third-quarter net sales increased 7.1% year over year to $27.1 billion, while comparable sales grew 5.6%, driven by a 5% rise in comparable traffic.

CEO Michael Fiddelke told CNBC that customers were responding to Target's changes and shopping more often, while noting that more work was needed to sustain growth. Target raised its full-year 2026 net sales growth outlook to around 6%, one percentage point above its previous guidance range.

Target (TGT) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with higher customer traffic supporting comparable sales growth, and it also raised its full-year 2026 sales growth outlook.

The firm highlighted that November sales were accelerating from October trends ahead of the holiday season. "Our investments are building on one another-creating momentum in our business and further defining our unique lane in retail," said Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief executive officer.

Net sales rose 7.1% year over year to $27.1 billion, exceeding analysts' estimate of $26.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.65, beating the analyst estimate of $2.08, according to Fiscal.

Adjusted earnings included a $0.50-per-share benefit from tariff refunds. Excluding that contribution, adjusted EPS would have been approximately $2.15, still $0.07 above consensus.

TGT shares traded marginally in the green in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Comparable Sales Improve As Customer Traffic Improves

Comparable sales increased 5.6% year over year, supported by a 5% rise in comparable traffic. Store comparable sales grew 4.6%, while digital comparable sales rose 9.8%. Among its core categories, Beauty net sales increased more than 9%, while Food & Beverage sales grew nearly 7%.

Separately, Fiddelke told CNBC that the sales growth was a positive sign that customers were responding to the retailer's changes and choosing Target more often. He also acknowledged that the company had more work to do to sustain the momentum and deliver consistent growth.

Target had also lowered prices on more than 10,000 items, and said it cut prices on roughly 2,000 additional items during the third quarter, CNBC reported.

Gross margin expanded 2.3 percentage points to 30.5%. Excluding the tariff-refund benefit, it increased approximately 1.2 percentage points year over year.

Full-Year Outlook And Holiday Plans

Target raised its full-year 2026 net sales growth outlook to around 6%, one percentage point above its previous guidance range. The retailer expects GAAP and adjusted EPS of $10.65 to $11.40, including approximately $2.14 per share in tariff-refund benefits recognized to date. It also expects an operating margin rate of around 6.2%.

November month-to-date sales were in line with expectations and accelerating from October trends, Target said. Ahead of the holiday season, CEO Michael Fiddelke said the company remains focused on offering customers gifts and shopping experiences that deliver value. Its holiday lineup includes more than 8,000 new gifts, over half of them exclusive to Target, and thousands of items priced at $5 and under.

The company also plans to invest between $5 billion and $6 billion in capital expenditures in 2027.

How Retail Views TGT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours. TGT was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

TGT shares have gained over 60% year-to-date.

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