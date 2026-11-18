MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The trial will start in Argentina and enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to settle FMCG trade in dollar-denominated stablecoins. A launch in further markets, sold as a utility, is expected to follow.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), which is building the AI infrastructure for global FMCG trade, today announced the launch of a trial for stablecoin payment settlement on its infrastructure, starting in Argentina in the first quarter of 2027. With integration underway, the initial pilot will use wallet technology from Privy, a Stripe company.

RAID (Real-time AI for Distribution), RedCloud's prediction model for distribution, is designed to tell a business what to stock and order. CORE (Compound Operating and Runtime Engine), RedCloud's trade execution engine, is designed to act on those predictions. The trial will test a further capability for the Company's distribution partners: settlement in dollar-denominated stablecoins between retailers, distributors and manufacturers. In markets with high inflation and costly payment infrastructure, stablecoins can enable businesses to hold and transact in a relatively stable currency, while potentially reducing payment costs. The trial will utilize non-custodial wallets in which each business controls its own funds, so RedCloud does not hold customer money and does not act as a payment service provider or bank.

Following the trial, RedCloud expects to launch stablecoin settlement in further markets, sold as a utility: a standard service that any distributor or manufacturer can add to CORE. Timing in each market will depend on the results of the trial, the agreement of the Company's partners and the regulatory requirements in that market.

Justin Floyd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RedCloud, said: "In Argentina, a distributor can lose margin between taking an order and being paid for it. Prediction tells a business what to trade. Stable settlement helps the business keep more of what it earns. We are testing the two together, and anticipate expanding stablecoin settlement to more markets."

About RedCloud

RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) builds AI infrastructure for the prediction of FMCG trade. More than $8.4 billion of FMCG transactions have passed through its infrastructure between early 2023 and June 2026, across more than 100,000 customers and 6,700 brands. RedCloud uses this proprietary transaction data to develop RAID (Real-time AI for Distribution), its prediction model for distribution, and deploys its infrastructure and associated products ("RedAI") either directly or through joint ventures and local partners.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London. Justin Floyd is its Founder and Chief Executive Officer. For more information, please visit and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected trial of stablecoin settlement and the anticipated subsequent expansion into additional markets. Words such as“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,” and“will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the integration of stablecoin payment settlement with RedCloud's AI trade infrastructure and use by its distribution partners, the results of the trial, the ability to launch stablecoin payment settlement in other markets and any regulatory requirements in each market RedCloud launches stablecoin payment settlement capabilities. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Company's periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RedCloud undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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