MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “What's Your Vision?” theme puts attendee goals at the center of the industry's leading event, March 10-13 in Las Vegas.

Alexandria, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for

As North America's leading event for eyecare and eyewear, Vision Expo gives optometrists, opticians, practice owners, buyers and other optical professionals one place to explore new products, earn continuing education credits, evaluate clinical technology and build relationships across the industry.

“Vision Expo is the one place where eyecare and eyewear come together with the education to support both,” said Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council.“Our 2027 theme, 'What's Your Vision?' recognizes that every attendee comes to Las Vegas with different objectives. Whether you are earning CE, discovering new collections or finding technology to grow your practice, Vision Expo is built to help you get there.”

On the Show Floor

More than 350 exhibitors

Education

Hundreds of hours of accredited continuing education begin March 10 across optometry, opticianry, allied health and business, with topics from disease treatment and practice management to lens innovation and digital health.

From March 11-13, sessions on the NOW Stage and Innovation Stage will cover business growth, technology, AI, fashion and trends.

Key Events



NOW Awards: The Vision Council's 2027 NOW Awards honor top optical and sunglass design, DTC brands and emerging designers. Open to all brands worldwide. Submissions close Feb. 5, 2027. Apply here

Vision Expo Fashion Show: Preview the colors, materials and silhouettes shaping next season on the NOW Stage.

VSP Vision Innovation Challenge: Startups pitch new eyecare solutions on the Innovation Stage March 11, with winners announced at the show.

UOA College Bowl, powered by EssilorLuxottica: Schools compete in a Jeopardy-style quiz on ocular anatomy, dispensing, fabrication, contact lenses and optics for a $1,000 top prize.

Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award: Honors an individual who champions healthy vision. The 2027 honoree is Reade Fahs, Executive Chairman, National Vision. View the full schedule of events Register by December 17, 2026, for the best rates. Attendee Registration Media Registration

Learn more at . Attachment Registration for Vision Expo 2027 is Now Open CONTACT: Chelsea Pillsbury The Vision Council... Jen Cullen Williams Vision Expo...

