MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Phase Change Material Coolant Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The phase change material (PCM) coolant market research report provides strategic analysis of technologies, applications, regional conditions, and deployment priorities shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.08% to USD 2.05 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, opportunity identification, and market entry decisions across temperature-sensitive industries.

Market Overview

PCM coolants absorb and release heat through phase transitions, maintaining defined operating temperatures while supporting passive or hybrid thermal management. Compared with conventional sensible-heat approaches, these systems can improve stability, safety, transportability, and energy efficiency.

Key application areas include:



Cold-chain logistics

Healthcare and temperature-sensitive medical products

Food storage and distribution

Electronics and battery thermal management Industrial equipment and processes

Shift Toward Reusable, Application-Specific Systems

The market is moving beyond standardized cooling products toward engineered solutions tailored to temperature windows, duty cycles, form factors, and regulatory requirements. Reusability, leak prevention, material compatibility, fire performance, and end-of-life handling are increasingly important design criteria.

Adoption is also being driven by efforts to reduce product losses, protect temperature-sensitive goods, and support electrification without creating unnecessary system complexity. Understanding these operational requirements enables decision-makers to prioritize applications with the strongest performance and commercial potential.

Artificial Intelligence in PCM Development and Operations

Artificial intelligence can accelerate PCM formulation and system design by identifying relationships among phase-transition temperature, latent heat, thermal conductivity, encapsulation, and cycling durability. Machine-learning models can also combine sensor data, ambient conditions, and load profiles to improve charging, replenishment, and maintenance decisions.

Effective implementation requires reliable data, validated thermal models, cybersecurity safeguards, and human oversight. AI complements-but does not replace-laboratory qualification, safety evaluation, or regulatory testing.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Advanced logistics, healthcare, electronics, and battery ecosystems support demand for reliable, traceable thermal solutions.

Latin America: Opportunities are emerging in food distribution and pharmaceuticals, with affordability, infrastructure, and local servicing influencing adoption.

Europe: Energy efficiency, circularity, chemical compliance, and low-carbon logistics remain central priorities.

Middle East and Africa: Extreme heat, healthcare access, food security, off-grid resilience, and infrastructure constraints shape solution requirements. Asia-Pacific: Extensive electronics, battery, manufacturing, and cold-chain activity creates broad demand, although adoption varies by industrial maturity and national standards.

These regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for adapting products, partnerships, and market entry strategies to local operating conditions.

Economic and Strategic Group Dynamics



ASEAN: Electronics manufacturing, food logistics, and pharmaceutical distribution create opportunities amid uneven infrastructure.

European Union: Harmonized chemical, waste, energy, and product requirements shape development and commercialization.

BRICS and G7: Diverse industrial capabilities support differentiated applications, while G7 economies emphasize advanced engineering and supply-chain resilience. GCC and NATO-aligned markets: Severe-heat performance, logistics reliability, security, and deployable temperature-controlled systems are key considerations.

Country-Level Priorities

Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Russia require robust systems suited to long distances, varied climates, and infrastructure differences. Canada and the United States prioritize healthcare, food distribution, electronics, and batteries. China, Japan, and South Korea combine strong manufacturing capabilities with demand for precise thermal control. Major European markets-including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom-are shaped by sustainability, safety, and efficiency requirements.

Action Priorities for Industry Leaders



Segment applications by temperature range, heat load, cycle frequency, transport duration, and failure risk.

Validate thermal performance, cycling durability, leakage, compatibility, fire behavior, and packaging integrity.

Evaluate energy use, product losses, labor, maintenance, and reverse logistics through pilot programs.

Mitigate supply risks through dual sourcing, standardized interfaces, local service capabilities, and traceability. Implement digital monitoring with appropriate data governance, cybersecurity, and accountability.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2026 to USD 2.05 billion by 2032.

Application-specific, reusable PCM systems are replacing one-size-fits-all cooling approaches.

AI can strengthen design and operations when paired with validated models and rigorous controls.

Regional regulation, climate, infrastructure, and industry profiles materially influence adoption. Successful scaling depends on full-system qualification, lifecycle economics, and resilient supply chains.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Eutectic

7.3. Fatty Acid

7.4. Paraffin

7.5. Salt Hydrate

8. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Packaging

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bag

8.2.1. Large Bag

8.2.2. Small Bag

8.3. Bulk

8.4. Cartridge

9. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cold Chain Logistics

9.2.1. Transportation

9.2.2. Warehousing

9.3. HVAC

9.3.1. Air Conditioners

9.3.2. Heat Pumps

9.3.3. Ventilation Systems

9.4. Process Cooling

9.4.1. Chemical Processing

9.4.2. Data Centers

9.4.3. Food Processing

9.5. Refrigeration

9.5.1. Commercial Refrigeration

9.5.1.1. Restaurants

9.5.1.2. Supermarkets

9.5.2. Domestic Refrigeration

9.5.3. Industrial Refrigeration

9.5.3.1. Cold Storage Facilities

9.5.3.2. Food Processing Plants

9.6. Thermal Energy Storage

9.6.1. Building Level

9.6.1.1. Commercial Buildings

9.6.1.2. Residential Buildings

9.6.2. Industrial Excess Heat Recovery

9.6.3. Utility Grid Level

9.6.3.1. Long Duration Storage

9.6.3.2. Short Duration Storage

10. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial

10.2.1. Healthcare

10.2.2. Hospitality

10.2.3. Retail

10.3. Industrial

10.3.1. Chemical

10.3.2. Food Processing

10.3.2.1. Dairy

10.3.2.2. Meat

10.3.3. Pharmaceutical

10.3.3.1. Cold Chain Medicines

10.3.3.2. Vaccine Storage

10.4. Residential

10.4.1. Multi Family Homes

10.4.2. Single Family Homes

11. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Direct Sales

11.3. Distributors

11.3.1. Retailers

11.3.2. Wholesalers

11.4. E Commerce

11.4.1. B2B Platforms

11.4.2. Manufacturer Portals

12. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Phase Change Material Coolant Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. BASF SE

16.2. Climator Sweden AB

16.3. Croda International Plc

16.4. Cryopak

16.5. Entropy Solutions

16.6. Honeywell International Inc.

16.7. Outlast Technologies LLC

16.8. Phase Change Energy Solutions

16.9. Phase Change Material Products Limited

16.10. Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

16.11. RGEES, LLC.

16.12. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

16.13. Salca BV

16.14. SGL Group

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [352]

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